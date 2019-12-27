A record-breaking quarterback from New Oxford, a West Point-bound running back from Northern York and a standout center from York High have earned Class 5-A all-state honors in football.
New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, Northern York running back Kyle Swartz and York High center Trey Bernstein were honored by the Pennsylvania football writers on Friday when the 5-A, 3-A and 1-A all-state teams were announced.
The 6-A, 4-A and 2-A all-state teams are scheduled to be released Saturday.
Long, Swartz and Bernstein were the only area players to earn all-state recognition on Friday.
Adams County passing leader: Long, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 200-pound senior, led the Colonials to their first playoff win in 13 years and their first winning season (7-5) in six. He threw for 2,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 59% of his 287 pass attempts in 12 games. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 366 yards and four TDs.
Long became the all-time leading passer in Adams County history with 6,871 yards, breaking the record set by 2007 Gettysburg High grad Evan Lewis. He also tied Lewis’ career mark for touchdown passes with 67.
Long has Football Championship Subdivision offers from Marist and Central Connecticut State.
A two-sport star: Swartz, a 6-1, 210-pound senior, is bound for the United States Military Academy at West Point to wrestle for the Cadets.
Swartz is regarded by many as the best athlete ever at Northern. The defending PIAA wrestling champion plays football as a secondary sport. He missed the first two games of the 2019 season with an injury, but returned for the final eight and in those eight games he managed to rush for more than 2,000 yards. The all-time leading rusher for the Polar Bears finished with with 26 touchdowns, averaged better than 237 yards a game and averaged a 8.4 yards per carry. He also played defense as a linebacker and finished with 59 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
An anchor for the Bearcats: Bernstein, a 6-2, 260-pound senior, anchored an experienced offensive line and helped York High rush for more than 3,000 yards as a team. That was with a number of different running backs carrying the ball.
Bernstein played noticeably well in the team's opening game against Pittsburgh Central Catholic, which featured four Division I recruits on its defensive line.
During the last three years, Bernstein helped the Bearcats to a 27-8 overall record.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
CLASS 5-A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Noah Palm, ATH, Cocalico
Coach of the Year: Ryan Nase, Cheltenham
Offense
Quarterback
Evan Simon, Manheim Central – 6-3, 205 senior
Ian Haynes, Franklin – 6-3, 200 senior
Brayden Long, New Oxford – 6-3, 200 senior
Joey McCracken, Warwick – 6-2, 185 junior
Running back
Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff – 5-10, 190 senior
Asher Smith, Southern Lehigh – 6-0, 190 senior
Derrick Davis, Gateway – 6-1, 190 junior
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin – 6-0, 200 sophomore
Kyle Swartz, Northern York – 6-1, 210 senior
Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East – 5-10, 180 senior
Wide receiver
Colby Wagner, Manheim Central – 5-11, 175 senior
David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair – 6-0, 182 junior
Conor Adams, Warwick – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Javier, Exeter – 6-2, 175 senior
Offensive line
Nolan Rucci, Warwick – 6-8, 270 junior
Michael Carmody, Mars – 6-6, 295 senior
Brock Gingrich, Cocalico – 6-3, 285 senior
Jordan Fernandez, East Stroudsburg South – 6-3, 300 senior
Trey Bernstein, York High – 6-2, 260 senior
Athlete
Cardel Pigford, Archbishop Wood – 5-9, 165 junior
Nate Edwards, Cheltenham – 5-9, 185 senior
Josh Casilli, Peters Township – 6-1, 185 senior
Defense
Defensive line
Dorien Ford, Baldwin – 6-4, 287 junior
Brenden Luffey, Moon – 6-2, 295 senior
Dom D’Alessio, Archbishop Wood – 6-2, 210 senior
Ben Bladel, Moon – 5-10, 215 sophomore
Isaiah Rogers, Academy Park – 6-4, 270 junior
Linebacker
Shane Collier, Archbishop Wood – 6-0, 205 junior
Corban Hondru, Peters Township – 6-1, 225 junior
Tim Clifford, West Chester East – 5-10, 175 senior
Tui Faumuina-Brown, Gateway – 6-3, 210 senior
Henzloy McFarlane, Martin Luther King – 6-0, 230 senior
Tucker Knupp, Greater Latrobe – 6-0, 205 junior
Defensive back
Lateef ‘T.J.’ Harris, Cheltenham – 5-10, 180 senior
Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King – 5-10, 170 senior
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township – 6-2, 185 junior
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick – 6-3, 180 junior
Specialist
Sean Henry, Exeter – 6-1, 200 senior
Athlete
Noah Palm, Cocalico – 6-0, 200 senior
Charlie Box, Marple Newtown – 5-9, 170 sophomore
CLASS 3-A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Dom DeLuca, QB, Wyoming Area
Coach of the Year: Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area
Dom DeLuca, Wyoming Area – 6-2, 200 senior
Lane Voytik, Sharon – 6-1, 210 senior
Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II – 6-0, 190 senior
Brayden Knoblauch, Tamaqua – 5-11, 172 senior
Ameer Dudley, Central Valley – 6-1, 170 junior
Running back
Nate Boyle, Tamaqua – 5-8, 178 senior
Jose Lopez, Middletown – 5-10, 195 senior
Justin Huss, Derry Area – 5-9, 155 senior
Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti – 5-10, 170 junior
Max Hurleman, Wyomissing – 5-11, 180 senior
Wide receiver
Ty Eilam, Sharon – 5-10, 170 senior
Rees Watkins, Loyalsock – 6-2, 185 senior
Matt Kistler, Tamaqua – 5-10, 152 senior
Jake Reddick, Grove City – 6-3, 190 senior
Tight end
Dylan Walker, Pope John Paull II – 6-5, 235 senior
Offensive line
Will Carson, Montoursville – 6-4, 285 senior
Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-4, 275 senior
Cobe Frycklund, Jim Thorpe – 6-3, 275 senior
Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua – 6-0, 244 senior
Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic – 6-5, 265 senior
Lance Craig, Grove City – 6-1, 270 senior
Athlete
Jaden Leiby, North Schuylkill – 5-11, 165 senior
Riley Daubert, Warrior Run – 5-7, 165 senior
Cameron Wood, Montoursville – 6-4, 240 senior
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley – 6-3, 274 sophomore
Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse – 6-4, 237 senior
Elijah Mike, Aliquippa – 6-1, 305 senior
Sammy Solomon, Wyoming Area – 6-4, 295 senior
Jake Green, North Schuylkill – 6-1, 280 senior
Linebacker
Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa – 6-3, 235 senior
Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill – 6-2, 228 senior
Justin Mitala, Pope John Paul II – 6-2, 210 senior
Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley – 6-1, 217 senior
Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep – 6-2, 210 senior
Aiden Gair, Loyalsock – 6-3, 210 senior
Defensive back
Stephon Hall, Central Valley – 6-1, 165 junior
Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area – 5-8, 160 senior
Ronald Holmes, Neumann-Goretti – 6-1, 180 senior
Specialist
Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona – 5-9, 160 junior
Ian Plankenhorn, Montoursville – 5-10, 155 senior
Athlete
Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-1, 185 junior
CLASS 1-A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Ben Jackson, RB, West Greene
Coach of the Year: Anthony Pegues, Farrell
Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 190 senior
Brendan Parsons, Clairton – 6-2, 170 senior
Bryce Herb, Williams Valley – 5-10, 149 junior
Uriah Bailie, Canton – 6-1, 175 senior
Raymond Raver, Farrell – 5-10, 175 senior
Running back
Ben Jackson, West Greene – 6-1, 220 senior
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell – 5-11, 185 sophomore
Ray Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail – 5-11, 215 junior
Luke Winner, South Williamsport – 6-1, 215 senior
Ethan Gush, Muncy – 5-11, 175 junior
Wide receiver
Kenlein Ogletree, Clairton – 6-1, 165 senior
Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox – 5-5, 150 senior
Vince Fyock, Shade – 6-0, 160 junior
Bo Raho, Williams Valley – 5-7, 129 senior
Tight end
Ben Knapp, Canton – 6-5, 245 junior
Offensive line
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell – 6-3, 290 junior
Aaron Gunn, Union – 6-3, 295 junior
Zach Crutchman, Jeannette – 6-2, 240 senior
Brady Bithell, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-5, 305 senior
R.J. Schirg, Lackawanna Trail – 6-1, 245 sophomore
Mitch Miles, Laurel – 6-4, 300 junior
Athlete
Tyler Rhodes, Tussey Mountain – 5-9, 165 senior
Zaier Harrison, Cornell – 5-11, 180 senior
Brian Hilton, Farrell – 6-2, 175 senior
Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-2, 221 junior
Mark Dunckle, Lackawanna Trail – 5-10, 230 senior
Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain – 6-0, 215 junior
Melvin Hobson, Farrell – 6-4, 305 senior
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell – 5-10, 195 sophomore
Justin Cramer, Jeannette – 6-0, 190 senior
Zach McCloskey, Bishop Guilfoyle – 5-9, 195 junior
Sayvion Thomas, Farrell – 5-11, 175 senior
Cole Toy, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 junior
Seth Musselman, Claysburg-Kimmel – 6-0, 202 senior
Defensive back
Brice Butler, Farrell – 5-9, 170 junior
Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 167 junior
Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette – 6-2, 190 senior
Jacob Hensor, Juniata Valley – 6-0, 150 senior
Specialist
Nick May, Canton – 6-1, 175 senior
Athlete
Jesse McFadden, Maplewood – 5-10, 185 sophomore
Grant Musser, Juniata Valley – 6-1, 190 senior
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments