Two of the most productive football players in recent York-Adams League history are set to become teammates at a nearby college.

Former York High standout Khalid Dorsey and former Dallastown star Nyzair Smith have both committed to continue their football careers on the NCAA Division II level at Shippensburg University in Cumberland County.

Both players recently made their intentions known on their Twitter accounts.

The Raiders are coming off a 4-7 season in 2019, including a 4-3 mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Shippensburg is located approximately 50 miles west of York.

Khalid Dorsey: Dorsey had been playing for Howard University on the Football Championship Subdivision Level (formerly I-AA). During his sophomore season, in early October, he announced his plans to transfer from the school in Washington, D.C. He will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

Howard endured a tumultuous season in 2019 under first-year head coach Ron Prince, finishing 2-10. Prince resigned after the season when the university opened an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and player intimidation.

In fact, Prince coached just nine games this season. He was placed on leave Nov. 6, after a parent of a player reportedly accused him of “threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful" behavior toward his players.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 175-pound Dorsey played in three games this season for Howard as a sophomore running back, rushing 10 times for 38 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also had one reception for 26 yards.

Since Dorsey only played in three games this season, he would still be permitted to count this year as a redshirt season when it comes to eligibility. Football players can compete in up to four games in a season and still have the season considered a redshirt campaign.

Last year as a freshman, Dorsey played in nine games for Howard, rushing for 253 yards on 40 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry with two touchdowns. That included a career-high 83-yard effort vs. North Carolina Central. Howard was 4-6 overall in 2018.

Dorsey was instrumental in helping to turn around the York High program. During his first two years with the Bearcats’ varsity, the team went 1-19. As a senior in 2017, York High went 9-2, thanks largely to Dorsey, who was a first-team York-Adams League Division I all-star after rushing for 1,728 rushing yards and scoring 15 touchdowns. He was second in the Y-A League in rushing and averaged nearly 9 yards per carry en route to Class 5-A all-state honors.

Following his senior season at York High, Dorsey committed to Howard, then changed his mind and de-committed, before ultimately re-committing to the Bison.

There may be an opportunity for Dorsey to see immediate playing time this season. Shippensburg's top rusher in 2019 was a graduate student.

Nyzair Smith: Smith, meanwhile, committed to Shippensburg after spending a season at East Coast Prep in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The former standout running back at Dallastown changed positions at ECP, becoming a wide receiver.

The 5-10, 195-pounder led ECP in receptions with 34, good for 290 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per reception. He had one touchdown. ECP finished the season at 6-2.

Smith should have four years of eligibility at Shippensburg.

At Dallastown, Smith was a two-time Class 6-A all-state performer. As a senior in 2018, he finished second in the league in rushing with 1,985 yards. He carried the ball 257 times for a 7.7-yard average in 10 games. He totaled 25 touchdowns.

As a junior, Smith led the Y-A League in rushing, accounting for 2,055 yards on 182 carries, good for an 11.3 yards-per-carry average. He also scored a league-high 32 touchdowns.

Shippensburg ties to York County: Two other former York-Adams League players were listed on Shippensburg's 2019 roster — York Catholic's Matt Knauer, a 6-5, 330-pounder, and South Western's Bubba Carbaugh, a 6-3, 285-pounder. Both were sophomore offensive linemen.

One of York County's best-ever running backs, Dover High grad John Kuhn, starred at Shippensburg.

Kuhn was named the PSAC Western Division Offensive Player of the Year in 2003 and was a three-time first-team All-PSAC Western Division selection.

Kuhn holds 27 school records and six PSAC records. He finished his career with 4,685 yards rushing. He's the only player in team history to total more than 1,000 yards rushing in three-straight seasons. He was also an Academic All-American.

Kuhn went on to a long career in the NFL, most notably with the Green Bay Packers, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl performer at fullback and a Super Bowl champion.

