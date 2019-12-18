Story Highlights York Suburban's Garth Barclay officially signed with Syracuse on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 7-inch, 260-pound lineman is rated the 14th-best recruit in the state.

Barclay helped Suburban to a 10-1 record in 2019 and an unbeaten regular season.

York Suburban's Garth Barclay officially signed to play football at Syracuse University on Wednesday. He is shown in this photo at the football facility on his visit in June. (Photo: Courtesy of Garth Barclay)

Garth Barclay made it official on Wednesday.

He'll play NCAA Division I football for Syracuse University.

The standout York Suburban lineman signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to compete for the Orange.

The 6-foot, 7-inch, 260-pounder had verbally committed to Syracuse back in June, but he could not make his decision official until Wednesday, which was the first day of the early national signing period.

According to 247Sports, Barclay is a three-star recruit (on a five-star scale) and the 14th-best recruit in Pennsylvania for the 2020 class. He's rated the third-best offensive tackle recruit in the state. He was also the most highly-regarded recruit in the York-Adams League this season.

Barclay helped his York Suburban High School team to a 10-1 season in 2019, including a Y-A Division II title and the program's first unbeaten regular season since the early 1960s.

Congratulations to Garth Barclay (Football) on signing his National Letter of Intent to Syracuse University, to continue his Academic and Athletic Career!! Thank You for your contributions to YS, we look forward to following your continued success!#YSProudpic.twitter.com/PJQyd8fxbV — YS Athletics (@YSAthletics) December 18, 2019

Garth Barclay (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF @GARTHBARCLAY)

He was a first-team Y-A D-II all-star on the defensive line and a second-team pick on the offensive line.

Back in June, when he originally committed to Syracuse, Barclay explained the reason for committing to Dino Babers' program.

“The family vibe they give off,” Barclay said. “I am going to be spending a lot of time with the coaches and everybody there, so it’s important to feel welcome and loved wherever you’re committing.”

Barclay, who has gained more than 70 pounds since his freshman season, comes from an athletic family. His father, Pete, played football at Princeton, while his brother, Gavin, is a starting offensive lineman at Lafayette, where he earned second-team All-Patriot League honors this season. His mother, Kate, was on the rowing team at Princeton as well.

“He’s pound for pound one of the strongest kids on our team,” Suburban coach Andy Loucks said about Barclay earlier this year. “His technique on the lifts are perfect. He’s spent a lot of time in the offseason in getting better.”

Added superhuman strength and the #14 ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania.



Welcome to the Orange, @GarthBarclay!#JuicedUp | #NSD20pic.twitter.com/ciScccEwN9 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 18, 2019

Syracuse is coming off a disappointing season in 2019, with a 5-7 overall record, including a 2-6 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 2018, however, Syracuse was 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. The Orange also finished ranked No. 15 in the nation in 2018 and won the Camping World Bowl over West Virginia, 34-18.

Barclay is part of a 19-player class at Syracuse that is rated No. 9 in the ACC by 247Sports and No. 53 nationally.

