Story Highlights Three York-Adams League football players have won Mini Max awards.

They are York Suburban's Savion Harrison, Red Lion's Kurt Keough and Spring Grove's Daniel Simpson.

All three are eligible for the Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year award.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Savion Harrison was the York-Adams Division II Offensive Player of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three York-Adams League football players are still in the running for the 2019 Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year award from the Maxwell Football Club.

The club recently released its list of 2019 Mini Maxwell winners. In all, 63 players from schools in PIAA Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 in the eastern half of the state were honored.

The local athletes earning the awards were York Suburban's Savion Harrison, Red Lion's Kurt Keough and Spring Grove's Daniel Simpson. All three are seniors.

Players were nominated by their coaches and were evaluated based on a criteria that includes football performance, academics and community service.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Kurt Keough, right, was the York-Adams Division I Defensive Player of the Year. (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

Harrison was the York-Adams League Division II Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team division all-star on both offense (at running back) and on defense (at defensive back).

Harrison was a big reason that Suburban completed its first unbeaten regular season (10-0) since the early 1960s. The Trojans finished 10-1 and won the D-II title.

The 5-foot, 9-inch, 165-pound Harrison finished second the Y-A League in rushing with 1,732 yards on 196 carries, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Defensively, he was a shutdown corner who had three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Keough was the York-Adams Division I Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker led the Lions’ defense with 80 tackles this season. The 6-foot, 180-pounder also had eight tackles for a loss, defended three passes and forced three fumbles.

The 5-11, 190-pound Simpson was a second-team Y-A D-I selection at punter.

The Mini Max recipients will be honored at a dinner on Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, at the Drexelbrook Catering Ballroom in Drexel Hill, Delaware County. At that dinner, the Maxwell Football Club will select one player from the Mini Max winners as the Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year.

The Maxwell Club was founded in 1935 and honors high school, college and pro football players.

In 2018, the Y-A League had four Mini Max winners: Dallastown lineman Raymond Christas, Central York quarterback Cade Pribula, Red Lion linebacker/tight end Eli Workinger and Spring Grove linebacker/running back Eric Glass Jr.

