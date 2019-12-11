Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia, left, puts a move on Richland linebacker Jacob Sabol, center, and defensive back Allen Mangus before scoring a touchdown during a PIAA Class AA football playoffs semifinal in Selingrove, Pa., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP) (Photo: John Rucosky, AP)

The 2019 high school football season in Pennsylvania has come to an end.

Six champions were crowned this past weekend in Hershey, with three of the winners repeating as state champs.

St. Joseph’s Prep, Archbishop Wood, Thomas Jefferson, Wyoming Area, Southern Columbia and Farrell added to their district gold with PIAA titles.

So in the final edition of the Trib HSSN PIAA football rankings, let’s see how we did compared to our first rankings of the season.

Preseason rankings: Here are the Trib HSSN teams in each class, No. 1 through No. 5, from our initial state rankings Aug. 20.

6-A: St. Joseph’s Prep, Pine-Richland, Central Catholic, Harrisburg, Coatesville

5-A: Gateway, Manheim Central, Archbishop Wood, Upper Dublin, Penn Hills

4-A: Cathedral Prep, Thomas Jefferson, Bethlehem Catholic, Valley View, Imhotep Charter

3-A: Aliquippa, Middletown, Scranton Prep, North Catholic, Sharon

2-A: Southern Columbia, West Catholic, Washington, Ligonier Valley, Wilmington

1-A: Farrell, Clairton, Old Forge, Bishop Guilfoyle, Jeannette

Final rankings: Here is the final PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat No. 2 Central Dauphin in the PIAA 6A championship game, 35-13.

2. Central Dauphin (12-3) (2) (D-3): The Rams lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA 6A championship game, 35-13.

3. Central Catholic (12-2) (3) (D-7)

4. Downingtown West (13-2) (4) (D-1)

5. Nazareth (12-2) (5) (D-11)

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (11-3) (1) (D-12): The Vikings beat No. 2 Cheltenham in the PIAA 5A championship game, 19-15.

2. Cheltenham (14-2) (2) (D-1): The Panthers lost to No. 1 Archbishop Wood in the PIAA 5A championship game, 19-15.

3. Gateway (12-3) (3) (D-7)

4. Cocalico (11-3) (4) (D-3)

5. Peters Township (12-2) (5) (D-7)

Class 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (16-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat No. 2 Dallas in the PIAA 4A championship game, 46-7.

2. Dallas (15-1) (2) (D-2): The Mountaineers lost to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA 4A championship game, 46-7.

3. Jersey Shore (11-4) (3) (D-4)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-4) (4) (D-3)

5. Cathedral Prep (11-3) (5) (D-10)

Class 3-A

1. Wyoming Area (14-1) (2) (D-2): The Warriors beat No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA 3A championship game, 21-14.

2. Central Valley (13-2) (1) (D-7): The Warriors lost to No. 2 Wyoming Area in the PIAA 3A championship game, 21-14.

3. Tamaqua (12-3) (3) (D-11)

4. Bald Eagle (11-4) (4) (D-6)

5. Wyomissing (12-1) (5) (D-3)

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (16-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat No. 2 Avonworth in the PIAA 2A championship game, 74-7.

2. Avonworth (15-1) (2) (D-7): The Antelopes lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA 2A championship game, 7407.

3. Wilmington (12-1) (3) (D-10)

4. Richland (13-1) (4) (D-6)

5. Washington (13-1) (5) (D-7)

Class 1-A

1. Farrell (14-2) (1) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A championship game, 10-7 in overtime.

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (12-3) (2) (D-6): The Marauders lost to No. 1 Farrell in the PIAA Class A championship game, 10-7 in overtime.

3. Clairton (11-3) (3) (D-7)

4. Lackawanna Trial (10-4) (4) (D-2)

5. Coudersport (11-1) (5) (D-9)