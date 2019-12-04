Football logo (Photo: .)

PENNSYLVANIA TRIB-HSSN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS

Here is the PIAA top five high school football teams in each of the six classifications before this weekend's state championship games. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat No. 2 Central Catholic 31-24 in overtime in Week 14. They play No. 2 Central Dauphin in the PIAA championship game on Saturday.

2. Central Dauphin (12-2) (4) (D-3): The Rams beat No. 3 Downingtown West 65-44 in Week 14. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA championship game on Saturday.

3. Central Catholic (12-2) (2) (D-7): The Vikings lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep 31-24 in overtime. Their season is over.

4. Downingtown West (13-2) (3) (D-1): The Whippets lost to No. 4 Central Dauphin 65-44 in Week Fourteen. Their season is over.

5. Nazareth (12-2) (5) (D-11): Their season is over.

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (10-3) (1) (D-12): The Vikings beat No. 2 Gateway 24-21 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Cheltenham in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

2. Cheltenham (14-1) (3) (D-1): The Panthers beat No. 4 Cocalico 56-49 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Archbishop Wood in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

3. Gateway (12-3) (2) (D-7): The Gators lost to No. 1 Archbishop Wood 24-21 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Cocalico (11-3) (4) (D-3): The Eagles lost to No. 3 Cheltenham 56-49 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Peters Township (12-2) (5) (D-7): Their season is over.

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg 44-2 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Dallas in the PIAA championship game on Thursday.

2. Dallas (15-0) (2) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat No. 3 Jersey Shore 56-28 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA championship game on Thursday.

3. Jersey Shore (11-4) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Dallas 56-28 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-4) (4) (D-3): The Pioneers lost to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson 44-2 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Cathedral Prep (11-3) (5) (D-10): Their season is over.

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley (13-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 4 Bald Eagle 45-0 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Wyoming Area in the PIAA championship game on Saturday.

2. Wyoming Area (13-1) (2) (D-2): The Warriors beat No. 3 Tamaqua 21-0 in Week 14. They play in the PIAA championship game on Saturday.

3. Tamaqua (12-3) (3) (D-11): The Raiders lost to No. 2 Wyoming Area 21-0 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Bald Eagle (11-4) (4) (D-6): The Eagles lost to No. 1 Central Valley 45-0 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Wyomissing (12-1) (5) (D-3): Their season is over.

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (15-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat No. 3 Richland 49-27 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Avonworth in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

2. Avonworth (15-0) (4) (D-7): The Antelopes beat No. 2 Wilmington 33-21 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

3. Wilmington (12-1) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds lost to No. 4 Avonworth 33-21 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Richland (13-1) (3) (D-6): The Rams lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia 49-27 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Washington (13-1) (5) (D-7): Their season is over.

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Farrell (13-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat No. 1 Clairton 13-10 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA championship game on Thursday.

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) (3) (D-6): The Marauders beat No. 4 Lackawanna Trail 11-7 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Farrell in the PIAA championship game on Thursday.

3. Clairton (11-3) (1) (D-7): The Bears lost to No. 2 Farrell 13-10 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Lackawanna Trial (10-4) (4) (D-2): The Lions lost to No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle 11-7 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Coudersport (11-1) (5) (D-9): Their season is over.

Out: None

PIAA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Class 6-A: Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m., Saturday.

Class 5-A: Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m., Friday.

Class 4-A: Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m., Thursday.

Class 3-A: Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon, Saturday.

Class 2-A: Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m., Friday.

Class 1-A: Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m., Thursday.