The New Oxford pass-catch combination of Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh finished the 2019 football season leading the York-Adams League in two major statistical categories.

Long, the all-time Adams County passing leader, led the league with 2,576 passing yards, going 169 for 277 (61 percent). Long was the only Y-A QB to top 2,000 yards in passing.

Janneh, meanwhile, paced the league with 1,072 receiving yards on 57 receptions, averaging 18.8 yards per catch. He was the only Y-A receiver to top 1,000 yards in receiving.

Northeastern’s Manny Capo was the league rushing champion with 1,789 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, while Gettysburg’s versatile Charles Warren paced the league in scoring with 132 points on 22 touchdowns.

The Y-A season came to an end last weekend when all of the league’s teams were eliminated from postseason play. Statistics were compiled by Ryan Vandersloot based on information from teams and media reports.

Eastern York’s Trevor Seitz finished second in the league in passing yards at 1,828, followed by Hanover’s Chase Roberts at 1,767, Northeastern’s Zech Sanderson at 1,516 and Dover’s Justin Johnson at 1,504.

Trailing Janneh in receiving yards were Northeastern’s Jordan Lagana at 789 yards, Eastern’s Kaleb Corwell at 690, Hanover’s Andre Cabon at 597 and Eastern’s Bryce Currier at 520.

York Suburban’s Savion Harrison was No. 2 in the league in rushing at 1,732, followed by Kennard-Dale’s Wyatt McCleary at 1,424, York High’s Tyrell Whitt at 1,086 and Susquehannock’s Daniel Clapp at 1,069. Delone’s Joe Hernandez, 1,063, was the only other 1,000-yard rusher.

Harrison was second in the league in scoring at 126 points on 21 TDs, followed by Capo (108 points, 18 TDs), Delone’s Josh Fulton (96 points, 16 TDs) and McCleary (90 points, 15 TDs).

Central York led the league in scoring at 42.4 points per game, followed by Suburban at 38.2, Delone at 32.6, Gettysburg at 31.3 and Kennard-Dale at 31.1.

Central also paced the league scoring defense at 11.8. Suburban was second at 14.2, followed by Gettysburg at 14.5, Littlestown at 15.6 and York Catholic at 18.0.

