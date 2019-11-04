Matt Ortega (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF COATESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL)

Coatesville won a playoff game on Friday night.

That’s nothing new for the Red Raiders, who are the two-time defending PIAA District 1 Class 6-A champions. They are coached by former York High head coach Matt Ortega, who led the Bearcats from 2004 through 2008.

Coatesville beat Souderton, 49-18, in the tournament opener, as Dapree Bryant scored four touchdowns and Ricky Ortega threw a pair of scoring passes.

That’s nothing new, either, as Bryant and Ricky Ortega are seniors who have been making big plays for most of their careers. Ricky Ortega is Matt Ortega's son.

But there was something special about the Red Raiders’ performance.

Coatesville (8-2) scored all 49 of its points in the second quarter, setting a state record, according to research by sports historian Chuck Langerman.

The previous mark for points in a quarter was 48, set by McKeesport High in a 2008 game vs. Connellsville.

Ricky Ortega (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF 247SPORTS.COM)

Coatesville’s victory sent the seventh-seeded Red Raiders into a second-round clash with second-seeded Central Bucks West in an intriguing clash of two of Southeastern Pennsylvania’s most decorated programs.

Remarkably, the Red Raiders scored all 49 points in an 8-minute, 45-second span of the second quarter vs. Souderton.

Ricky Ortega passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns, jacking his career total to 121, third on the state’s all-time list, per Langerman’s research. Bryant caught seven passes for 180 yards and neither of the Villanova-bound stars played in the second half.

Coatesville’s quarterfinal at Central Bucks West (10-1) will be a clash of the Red Raiders’ pass-heavy, spread offense and the Bucks’ old-school, ground-hugging, Wing-T attack.