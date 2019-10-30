Football logo (Photo: .)

TRIB HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications before the opening of playoff season.Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat Archbishop Ryan 65-7 in Week 9. They play Father Judge in a District 12 playoff game on Friday.

2. Central Catholic (9-1) (3) (D-7): The Vikings beat Mt. Lebanon 45-7 in Week 9. They have a WPIAL quarterfinals bye this weekend.

3. Manheim Township (10-0) (4) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat Landisville Hempfield 49-0 in Week 9. They host Cumberland Valley in a District 3 quarterfinals game on Friday.

4. LaSalle College (7-2) (5) (D-12): The Explorers beat Roman Catholic 30-6 in Week 9. They play Roman Catholic in a District 12 playoff game on Friday.

5. Pine-Richland (9-1) (NR) (D-7): The Rams beat No. 2 North Allegheny 45-7 in Week 9. They have a WPIAL quarterfinals bye this weekend.

Out: North Allegheny (D-7)

Class 5-A

1. Penn-Trafford (9-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Franklin Regional 21-0 in Week 9. They host Fox Chapel in a WPIAL first round game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Archbishop Wood (6-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings beat Father Judge 55-20 in Week 9. They have a District 12 playoff bye this weekend.

3. Gateway (8-2) (3) (7): The Gators beat McKeesport 36-7 in Week 9. They host Shaler in a WPIAL first round game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Penn Hills (9-1) (4) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Indians beat North Hills 21-7 in Week 9. They host Latrobe in a WPIAL first round game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Oil City (10-0) (5) (D-10): The Oilers beat General McLane 42-7 in Week 9. They play Meadville in the District 10 championship game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (10-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat West Mifflin 53-0 in Week 9. They host Montour in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (8-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Canadian Prep Academy (Can) 55-0 in Week 9. They play Fort LeBoeuf in the District 10 championship game on Friday.

3. Dallas (10-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Lake Lehman 45-6 in Week 9. They host Abington Heights in a District 2 quarterfinals game on Friday.

4. Valley View (9-1) (4) (D-2): The Cougars beat North Pocono 32-7 in Week 9. They host Pittston in a District 2 quarterfinals game on Friday.

5. South Fayette (8-1) (5) (D-7): The Lions beat Montour 31-24 in Week 9. They host West Mifflin in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Wyomissing (10-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Berks Catholic 23-0 in Week 9. They have a District 3 quarterfinals bye this weekend.

2. Neumann-Goretti (10-0) (3) (D-12): The Saints beat Lansdale Catholic 30-9 in Week 9. They play Lansdale Catholic in a District 12 playoff game on Friday.

3. Central Valley (9-1) (4) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 1 Aliquippa 45-6 in Week 9. They host Mt. Pleasant in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Aliquippa (9-1) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips lost to No. 4 Central Valley 45-6 in Week 9. They host Elizabeth Forward in a WPIAL quarterfinals game Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (9-1) (3) (D-4): The Warriors beat Selinsgrove 17-0 in Week 9. They host Shamokin in a District 4 quarterfinals game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (10-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Danville 49-6 in Week 9. They host Towanda in a District 4 quarterfinals game on Friday.

2. Washington (10-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat McGuffey 36-14 in Week 9. They host Shady Side Academy on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (10-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Portage 58-6 in Week 9. They host West Shmokin in a District 6 quarterfinals game Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Wilmington (9-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds had a quarterfinals bye in Week 9. They have a semifinals bye in Week Nine.

5. Richland (10-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Chestnut Ridge 51-7 in Week 9. They have a District 6 quarterfinals bye this weekend.

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Clairton (8-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears beat No. 1 Jeannette 26-7 in Week 9. They host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (8-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers won a District 10 quarterfinals playoff game over Cambridge Springs via forfeit in Week 9. They play West Middlesex in a District 10 semifinals game on Friday.

3. Jeannette (9-1) (1) (D-7): The Jayhawks lost to No. 3 Clairton 26-7 in Week 9. They visit Sto-Rox on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Coudersport (9-0) (4) (D-9): The Falcons beat Cameron County 44-0 in Week 9. They have a District 9 quarterfinals bye this weekend.

5. Maplewood (10-0) (5) (D-10): The Tigers won in a District 10 quarterfinals playoff game over Cochranton via forfeit in Week 9. They play Reynolds in a District 10 semifinals game on Friday.

Out: None