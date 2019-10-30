CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Story Highlights New Oxford and Northeastern meet for a rematch of the regular-season finale.

Central York takes its eight-game winning streak to Harrisburg.

Delone Catholic travels to Steel-High looking to avenge its last loss.

Buy Photo Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls is seen here in action last week against York High. The Panthers visit Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon in a District 3 Class 6-A first-round contest. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than Central York at Harrisburg, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

New Oxford (6-4) at Northeastern (7-3): These two teams meet for the second straight week on the same field. Northeastern junior running back Manny Capo destroyed the New Oxford defense with 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns a week ago in Northeastern's 38-21 win. The Colonials will need to slow down Capo and get their prolific passing attack, led by quarterback Brayden Long and wideout Abdul Janneh, in high gear to pull off the upset.

Exeter Township (7-3) at York High (7-3): The Bearcats suffered a loss in the Division I title game, but still earned a home playoff game against the Eagles. Exeter, like York High, features a talented group of running backs, but its offense runs though junior quarterback Gavin McCusker. The 6-foot-1 quarterback set program records with 1,638 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns and will pose a significant threat to the Bearcats’ defense.

Central York (9-1) at Harrisburg (7-3): After a one-point loss to Cumberland Valley in late August and a close win to begin September, the Panthers have cruised to double-digit wins each week. This contest will be a true test of where the talented Central York team is at. Harrisburg features monster junior lineman Nate Bruce, who is committed to play at Penn State.

DIVISION II

York Suburban (10-0) and Gettysburg (8-2) earned first-round byes in Class 4-A. The top-seeded Trojans will host the winner of the Lampeter-Strasburg-ELCO contest next Friday. That same night, sixth-seeded Gettysburg travels to third-seeded Berks Catholic (6-4).

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic (7-3) at Steel-High (8-2): These teams met at Delone Catholic in Week 3 and the Steamrollers came away with a seven-point victory despite a late run by the Squires. Delone Catholic hasn’t lost a game since that contest and will be out for revenge. Steel-High may have too much offense for Delone, though, as evidenced by the 78 points the Steamrollers scored against a Trinity team that beat the Squires early this season.

Littlestown (7-3) at Annville-Cleona (6-4): The Thunderbolts closed the season with five straight wins to earn a playoff berth. Littlestown travels to face an Annville-Cleona team that didn’t lose a game at home all season. Junior running back Trevor Porche ran for 1,405 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and could be the deciding factor in the game.

Bermudian Springs (6-4) at Lancaster Catholic (9-1): After an up-and-down season, the Eagles will take on the Crusaders on the road. Lancaster Catholic has won five consecutive games and allowed a total of 20 points in October while scoring 180 points in the last month of the season. Bermudian will need to come up with a dominant effort to leave with a win.

Millersburg (2-8) at Fairfield (2-8): This contest is for the Class 1-A championship. Both teams picked up one of their wins over squads that went 0-10 this season. Millersburg’s last win came in middle of September, while Fairfield earned its second win in Week 9. Both small schools have struggled with roster numbers and depth.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.