On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports
The York-Adams League teams are involved in seven District 3 football games this weekend, with six on Friday, Nov. 1, and one on Saturday, Nov. 2. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
Friday, Nov. 1
New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Exeter Township at York High, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Steel-High, 7 p.m.
Millersburg at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Central York at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
THE PICKS
Steve Heiser (114-28)
Northeastern
York High
Annville-Cleona
Lancaster Catholic
Steel-High
Fairfield
Harrisburg
Rob Rose (113-29)
Northeastern
York High
Annville-Cleona
Lancaster Catholic
Steel-High
Fairfield
Central York
Ryan Vandersloot (109-33)
New Oxford
York High
Littlestown
Lancaster Catholic
Delone Catholic
Fairfield
Central York
Consensus (114-28)
Northeastern (2-1)
York High (3-0)
Annville-Cleona (2-1)
Lancaster Catholic (3-0)
Steel-High (2-1)
Fairfield (3-0)
Central York (2-1)
