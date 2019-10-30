CLOSE

On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: York High vs Central York Football
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Central York Panthers take to the field to host the York High Bearcats, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Central York Panthers take to the field to host the York High Bearcats, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Tyrell Whitt is tackled by a host of Central York defenders, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High's Tyrell Whitt is tackled by a host of Central York defenders, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York quarterback Beau Pribula runs for a Panthers touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York quarterback Beau Pribula runs for a Panthers touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kai'ryn Brown, left, and Beau Pribula celebrate after Pribula scored the Panthers' first touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kai'ryn Brown, left, and Beau Pribula celebrate after Pribula scored the Panthers' first touchdown against York High, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Judah Tomb runs a York High kick-off back for a Panthers' touchdown, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Judah Tomb runs a York High kick-off back for a Panthers' touchdown, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York High at Central York football, Friday October 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The York-Adams League teams are involved in seven District 3 football games this weekend, with six on Friday, Nov. 1, and one on Saturday, Nov. 2. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

    THE GAMES

    Friday, Nov. 1

    New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

    Exeter Township at York High, 7 p.m.

    Littlestown at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

    Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Steel-High, 7 p.m.

    Millersburg at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Nov. 2

    Central York at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

    THE PICKS

    Steve Heiser (114-28)

    Northeastern

    York High

    Annville-Cleona

    Lancaster Catholic

    Steel-High

    Fairfield

    Harrisburg

    Rob Rose (113-29)

    Northeastern

    York High

    Annville-Cleona

    Lancaster Catholic

    Steel-High

    Fairfield

    Central York

    Ryan Vandersloot (109-33)

    New Oxford

    York High

    Littlestown

    Lancaster Catholic

    Delone Catholic

    Fairfield

    Central York

    Consensus (114-28)

    Northeastern (2-1)

    York High (3-0)

    Annville-Cleona (2-1)

    Lancaster Catholic (3-0)

    Steel-High (2-1)

    Fairfield (3-0)

    Central York (2-1)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE