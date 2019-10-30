CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Buy Photo Central York players celebrate during last Friday's win over York High. The Panthers will travel to Harrisburg on Saturday for a District 3 Class 6-A first-round playoff contest. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League teams are involved in seven District 3 football games this weekend, with six on Friday, Nov. 1, and one on Saturday, Nov. 2. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

Friday, Nov. 1

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Exeter Township at York High, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Steel-High, 7 p.m.

Millersburg at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Central York at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

THE PICKS

Steve Heiser (114-28)

Northeastern

York High

Annville-Cleona

Lancaster Catholic

Steel-High

Fairfield

Harrisburg

Rob Rose (113-29)

Northeastern

York High

Annville-Cleona

Lancaster Catholic

Steel-High

Fairfield

Central York

Ryan Vandersloot (109-33)

New Oxford

York High

Littlestown

Lancaster Catholic

Delone Catholic

Fairfield

Central York

Consensus (114-28)

Northeastern (2-1)

York High (3-0)

Annville-Cleona (2-1)

Lancaster Catholic (3-0)

Steel-High (2-1)

Fairfield (3-0)

Central York (2-1)