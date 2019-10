CLOSE On senior night, Central York gave its seniors a York-Adams League Division I title. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Buy Photo The Central York team charges onto the field for Friday's game vs. York High. Central is the No. 5 seed in the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The final District 3 football power ratings have been released. Here are the official pairings, based on those ratings. The official pairings were released Monday. Ten York-Adams League teams have made the district field.

District 3 football

OFFICIAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 6-A

Friday, Nov. 1, Quarterfinals

No. 8 Chambersburg (6-4) at No. 1 Wilson (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Manheim Twp. (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Cedar Crest (7-3) at No. 3 Central Dauphin (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, Quarterfinal

No. 5 Central York (9-1) at No. 4 Harrisburg (4, 7-3), 1 p.m.

CLASS 5-A

Friday, Nov. 1, First Round

No. 1 Cocalico (8-2), bye

No. 9 Northern York (7-3) at No. 8 Gov. Mifflin (7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Waynesboro (5-5) at No. 4 Manheim Central (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4) at No. 5 Warwick (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cedar Cliff (8-2), bye

No. 10 New Oxford (6-4) at No. 7 Northeastern (7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 14. Solanco (5-5) at No. 3 Shippensburg (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Exeter Twp. (7-3) at No. 6 York High (7-3), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4-A

Friday, Nov. 1, First round

No. 9 ELCO (7-3) at No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Conrad Weiser (5-5) at No. 7 Fleetwood (8-2), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8, Quarterfinals

ELCO-Lampeter-Strasburg winner at No. 1 York Suburban (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Susquehanna Twp. (7-3) at No. 4 Bishop McDevitt (7-3), 7 p.m.

Conrad Weiser-Fleetwood winner at No. 2 Milton Hershey (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Gettysburg (8-2) at No.3 Berks Catholic (6-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

Friday, Nov. 1, Quarterfinals

No. 5 Littlestown (7-3) at No. 4 Annville-Cleona (6-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Bermudian Springs (6-4) at No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (9-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8, Semifinal

Bermudian Springs/Lancaster Catholic winner at No. 2 Middletown (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 Semifinal

Littlestown/Annville-Cleona winner at No. 1 Wyomissing (10-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

Friday, Nov. 1, Semifinals

No. 4 Newport (7-3) at No. 1 Upper Dauphin (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Delone Catholic (7-3) at No. 2 Steel-High (8-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A

Friday, Nov. 1, Championship

No. 2 Millersburg (2-8) at No. 1 Fairfield (2-8), 7 p.m.