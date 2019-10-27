Story Highlights Kennard-Dale's Patrick Maloney suffered a serious head injury on Friday night.

Maloney collapsed on the sideline and was later airlifted to Hershey Medial Center.

Maloney has been a standout two-way lineman for the Rams over the last three years.

Patrick Maloney (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF @KDRamsFootball)

The Kennard-Dale football community is rallying around one of the school’s standout players who suffered a serious head injury Friday night and collapsed on the sideline.

Coach Chris Grube confirmed Sunday, Oct. 27, that senior Patrick Maloney was injured during a game Friday, Oct. 25.

The Kennard-Dale Sports Booster Club posted on Twitter that Maloney suffered a head injury during Kennard-Dale's varsity football game against Eastern York on Friday night.

He collapsed on the sideline and was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery.

Maloney was then airlifted to Hershey Medical Center about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, according to the post, which states he is recovering.

On Sunday morning an update from Maloney's mother was posted on the team's social media accounts.

The post states that his sedation had to be increased and that he is trying to wake up. He needs to be sedated to keep him calm and comfortable, according to the post.

Maloney shook his head to answer a question and has opened both eyes, both on commands given by nurses, according to the team.

Additionally, he is undergoing breathing treatments every four hours, which is down from every two hours earlier, the post states. His lungs are clearing up, the post reads.

Maloney is one of K-D’s top players. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 255-pound two-way lineman was a York-Adams League Division II second-team all-star selection in 2018. He was an honorable mention all-star in 2017.

Kennard-Dale was playing Eastern York on Friday night at Fawn Grove, eventually earning a 34-12 triumph. The Rams finished the regular season at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in York-Adams Division II.

Kennard-Dale's Patrick Maloney, left, listens to Kennard-Dale powerlifting coach Niko Hulslander before a lift at an event in March. Maloney suffered a serious head injury on Friday night during a football game vs. Eastern York. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Kennard-Dale High School)

Maloney is also a strong performer on K-D’s powerlifting program.

Coaches, athletes and students throughout the K-D community have updated their social media profiles to Maloney's face with the hashtag #pray4pat.

Reporter Christopher Dornblaser contributed to this report.