The Trojans finished the regular season undefeated.

Savion Harrison ran for 142 yards and scored his 20th touchdown of the season.

Buy Photo Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It’s not really a stretch to say that the vast majority of football fans who attended Friday night’s York-Adams League Division II regular season finale between Susquehannock and York Suburban were either not alive or old enough to remember much of anything in 1962.

That year marked the last time the York Suburban football team completed a regular season unbeaten.

Those that did attend Friday’s game, however, can always say they saw a new bit of history added to the program’s record books.

After a sluggish start that was compounded by mistakes and penalties, the Trojans kicked things into high-gear in the second half against the Warriors.

Led by a strong night on the ground from senior tailback Savion Harrison as well as a solid passing attack led by quarterback Camden Brewer, the YS boys matched the 1962 team’s accomplishment by downing Susquehannock, 41-14.

The victory improved Suburban’s record to 10-0 overall while also officially clinching the outright Division II title with a 6-0 mark.

“That’s what our goal was,” said Harrison, who rushed for 142 yards on 12 carries while scoring his 20th touchdown of the season. “But we never thought it would be like that. We just worked hard all season and took it game-by-game and the result is that we’re 10-0.”

Hard-fought win: The final score was a bit deceptive in just how difficult a task it was for the Trojans. After scoring just 80 seconds into the contest, the Suburban boys found themselves trailing the Warriors (4-6, 2-4) late in the first quarter.

A 1-yard TD run by Daniel Clapp (16 carries, 65 yards) and the ensuing PAT put Susquehannock on top by a 7-6 margin with 2:18 left in the opening quarter.

After the Trojans regained the lead on a 13-yard TD run by Brewer with 4:46 left in the first half, the Warriors slowly and methodically drove the ball down the field at the end of the half. A 13-yard TD pass from running back Harry Pecunes to Allen Clapp evened the score at 14 with less than a minute remaining before halftime.

“Very frustrating,” YS coach Andy Loucks said of the first half for his team. “We just made a lot of dumb mistakes.”

The mistakes that Loucks referenced were four penalties that called back touchdowns – two of which happened in the first half.

“It’s tough for teenage kids to stay focused after that,” Loucks said.

Loucks also wasn’t especially happy with his team’s pass defense, which allowed 176 yards by a Susquehannock team that entered the night with just 246 passing yards through the first nine games. His defense surrendered three pass plays of over 30 yards which allowed the otherwise slow and methodical Warrior offense to move the ball effectively.

Things changed after the intermission, as the Suburban defense tightened up. While they allowed 161 yards in the second half, 115 of those yards came on two big plays by the visitors. The Trojans also forced three turnovers – all interceptions – over the final 24 minutes of play.

“The intensity was just different in the second half,” Loucks said.

“We knew we just had to play our game,” Harrison added. “Just play our game and minimize our mistakes, and that’s what we did.”

Playoff bound: With a perfect season behind them, Loucks and his team will prepare for what they hope is a lengthy postseason run. That run will not begin, however, for two weeks as the Suburban boys earned a bye after clinching the No. 1 seed in the District 3 4-A playoffs.

For Loucks, achieving such an accomplishment isn’t something that began over the summer or during preseason camp.

“This started four years ago when the seniors were freshman,” Loucks said. “And it just keeps building and building and building until you have something like we had this season. We have a ton of guys that play for each other and they have a ton of ability. When they play as good as they’re supposed to, they can be as good as they want.”

For Harrison, who talked about goals like winning the division and making the district playoffs back during Y-A Media Day in August, realizing those achievements was certainly satisfying.

“It just shows that hard work pays off,” he said. “And now we’re going down in history. This senior class…we wanted to go out with a bang and that’s exactly what we did.”

Susquehannock 7 7 0 0 - 14

York Suburban 6 8 21 6 - 41

Scoring Plays

First Quarter

YS - Isaiah Pineda 37 pass from Camden Brewer (run failed), 10:20

S - Daniel Clapp 1 run (Matt Speir kick), 2:18

Second Quarter

YS - Brewer 13 run (Pineda pass from Brewer), 4:46

S - Allen Clapp 13 pass from Harry Pecunes (Speir kick), :52

Third Quarter

YS - Savion Harrison 57 run (Griffin Smith kick), 9:25

YS - Brewer 1 run (Smith kick), 5:36

YS - Nate Banks 2 run (Smith kick), :36

Fourth Quarter

YS - Banks 96 interception return (kick failed), 4:11

Team Statistics

Sus YS

First downs 10 15

Rushing yards 36-160 24-249

Passing 6-12-3 9-13-0

Passing yards 176 118

Total yards 326 367

Fumbles 1-0 1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Sus – Daniel Clapp 16-65, Allen Clapp 8-94, Chris Moss 5-0, Matthew Allen 4-(-7), Harry Pecunes 3-8. YS - Savion Harrison 12-142, Camden Brewer 5-48, Kenny Johnson 4-38, Nate Banks 2-20, Jamal Lewis 1-1.

Passing: Sus – Allen 1-6-2 5, Pecunes 5-6-1 171. YS – Brewer 9-13-0 118.

Receiving: Sus – C.J. Munch 3-90, A. Clapp 3-30, Moss 1-56. YS – Isaiah Pineda 2-76, Max Reineicker 3-18, Matt Benevignia 1-10, David Moye 1-5, Harrison 1-5, Jayce Henderson 1-4.