Story Highlights Central York and York High will battle for the Division I title.

York Suburban attempts to finish the season 10-0 against Susquehannock.

Delone Catholic looks to finish the season on a seven-game winning streak.

Buy Photo Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

CLOSE After a 32-7 win over Northeastern brought the Bearcats to 6-0 in league play, York High coach Russ Stoner said the team is ready for Central York. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Buy Photo York High's Marcellus John, right, runs the ball as Northeastern's Austyn Hays defends during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than York Catholic at York Tech, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

Dallastown (2-7) at Red Lion (5-4): A season that started with promise at 3-0 has been reduced to hopes of finishing the year with a winning record and hoping for some luck to reach the district playoffs for the Lions. This week offers a solid chance for a homecoming victory against a Wildcats team coming off a 58-point loss to Central York.

York High (7-2) at Central York (8-1): As the clear-cut game of the week in the Y-A League, this contest will decide which team wins Division I this season. Both teams haven’t won a division game by less than double digits and have cruised through league play. This showdown will decide which team is the king of D-I this year before district play starts for both.

New Oxford (6-3) at Northeastern (6-3): After a 5-0 start to the season, a 1-3 stretch has the Bobcats facing a crucial game to close the season. A win likely keeps them in the district playoffs, but a loss could see them drop out of the playoff picture with just a game between them and the teams outside of the playoffs. The Colonials are one spot behind the Bobcats and in the same position, which means someone is leaving the field angry on Friday.

Spring Grove (1-8) at South Western (3-6): The Mustangs have already tripled their win total from a season ago and have a chance to close their season on a positive note Friday. The Rockets are looking to pull the upset and grab their first league win of the season and their first victory since Sept. 6.

DIVISION II

West York (1-8) at Dover (2-7): This will be another meeting in the Route 74 rivalry. A two-game win streak for the Eagles was erased with three straight tough opponents, but a chance to end the season with a win over the Bulldogs is possible Friday. West York has given up more than 40 points in consecutive weeks and will need to improve on defense to have a chance at a second win this year.

Eastern York (3-6) at Kennard-Dale (5-4): The Rams sit at No. 12 in the Class 4-A district ratings and need a win and some luck if they’re going to climb into the top 10 and into the playoffs. After going winless in the league last year, K-D can finish this season 3-3 in the division with the win. The Golden Knights need a win in their last game to surpass their win total from 2018 as they continue to build up their program.

Gettysburg (7-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-8): The Warriors have a prime opportunity to put up a big number on the scoreboard and head into district playoffs feeling good. The only teams Gettysburg lost to this year — Bishop McDevitt and York Suburban — are playoff teams.

Susquehannock (4-5) at York Suburban (9-0): An undefeated regular season is just a game away for the Trojans. York Suburban is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4-A district ratings and a big win and undefeated record could push the team to the top spot. Suburban is ranked No. 6 in the state in 4-A by the Pennsylvania Football News. Suburban will clinch the outright Division II crown with a win.

DIVISION III

Biglerville (3-6) at Bermudian Springs (5-4): Coming off a tough loss to Littlestown last week, Bermudian Springs has the chance to finish the season above .500 with a home win over Biglerville and lock in a spot in the district playoffs. The Canners are fresh off a 53-point night and a win in their last contest and are looking to make it two straight.

Delone Catholic (6-3) at Hanover (1-8): The Squires handled their business and defeated York Catholic last week. This week, they travel to face the Nighthawks and have a chance to clinch their spot in districts with a big win. Hanover scored 14 points last week after being shut out in the previous two contests. Delone has won six straight and will clinch the outright Division III title with a win.

Littlestown (6-3) at Fairfield (2-7): Littlestown enters this game No. 5 in the Class 3-A district ratings.The top six teams make the postseason, so a win at Fairfield should mean a trip to the playoffs for the Thunderbolts. The Knights are coming off their second win of the season and currently hold the top spot in the Class 1-A ratings.

York Catholic (4-5) York Tech (0-9): The Fighting Irish dropped their rivalry game against Delone Catholic, but have a chance to finish the season with a .500 record after going undefeated in 2018. The Spartans are looking to avoid a third straight season without a win.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.