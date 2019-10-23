Football logo (Photo: .)

TRIB HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications after nine weeks of the Pennsylvania high school football season.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (5-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat Father Judge 47-7 in Week 8. They are at Archbishop Ryan on Saturday.

2. North Allegheny (9-0) (2) (D-7): The Tigers beat West Allegheny 33-14 in Week 8. They visit Pine-Richland on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Central Catholic (8-1) (3) (D-7): The Vikings beat Canon-McMillan 44-0 in Week 8. They visit Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Manheim Township (9-0) (5) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat J.P. McCaskey 71-0 in Week 8. They host Landisville Hempfield on Friday.

5. LaSalle College (6-2) (4) (D-12): The Explorers lost to 5A No. 2 Archbishop Wood 21-20 in Week 8. They visit Roman Catholic on Friday.

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Penn-Trafford (8-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Hampton 56-7 in Week 8. They visit Franklin Regional on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Archbishop Wood (5-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings beat 6A No. 4 LaSalle College 21-20 in Week 8. They host Father Judge on Saturday.

3. Gateway (7-2) (3) (7): The Gators beat Connellsville 48-7 in Week 8. They visit McKeesport on Friday.

4. Penn Hills (8-1) (NR) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Indians beat Baldwin 20-7 in Week 8. They host North Hills on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Oil City (9-0) (NR) (D-10): The Oilers beat Slippery Rock 28-17 in Week 8. They host Bradford on Friday.

Out: Academy Park (D-1), Strath Haven (D-1)

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Greensburg Salem 42-0 in Week 8. They host West Mifflin on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (7-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Erie 61-40 in Week 8. They host Canadian Prep Academy on Friday.

3. Dallas (9-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Berwick 21-12 in Week 8. They host Lake-Lehman on Friday.

4. Valley View (8-1) (5) (D-2): The Cougars beat Scranton 28-14 in Week 8. They host North Pocono on Friday.

5. South Fayette (8-1) (NR) (D-7): The Lions beat Ambridge 61-6 in Week 8. They host Montour on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Bethlehem Catholic (D-11)

CLASS 3-A

1. Aliquippa (9-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Keystone Oaks 55-7 in Week 8. They host No. 4 Central Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (9-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Schuylkill Valley 56-14 in Week 8. They visit Berks Catholic on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (9-0) (4) (D-12): The Saints beat West Catholic 42-6 in Week 8. They host Lansdale Catholic on Saturday.

4. Central Valley (8-1) (5) (D-7): The Warriors beat South Park 48-13 in Week 8. They visit No. 1 Aliquippa on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (8-1) (3) (D-4): The Warriors lost to 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia 35-0 in Week 8. They host Selinsgrove on Friday.

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (9-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat 3A No. 3 Montoursville 35-0 in Week 8. They host Danville on Friday.

2. Washington (9-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Southmoreland 44-16 in Week 8. They visit McGuffey on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (9-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Blairsville 58-14 in Week 8. They do not play in Week 9.

4. Wilmington (9-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Hickory 43-21 in Week 8. They have a quarterfinal bye in Week 9.

5. Richland (9-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Penn Cambria 62-8 in Week 8. They host Chestnut Ridge on Friday.

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Jeannette (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Riverview 61-6 in Week 8. They visit No. 3 Clairton on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (7-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Greenville 39-0 in Week 8. They will win in a District 10 quarterfinal playoff game over Cambridge Springs via forfeit on Friday.

3. Clairton (7-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears beat Springdale 43-7 in Week 8. They host No. 1 Jeannette on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Coudersport (8-0) (5) (D-9): The Falcons beat Smethport 42-0 in Week 8. They visit Cameron County on Friday.

5. Maplewood (9-0) (NR) (D-10): The Tigers beat Saegertown 56-0 in Week 8. They will win in a District 10 quarterfinal playoff game over Cochranton via forfeit on Friday.

Out: Sto-Rox (D-7)