After a 32-7 win over Northeastern brought the Bearcats to 6-0 in league play, York High coach Russ Stoner said the team is ready for Central York.

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 12 football games this weekend, with 11 on Friday, Oct. 25, and one on Saturday, Oct. 26. It is the seventh weekend of league action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

Friday, Oct. 25

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

York High at Central York, 7 p.m.

West York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.

THE PICKS

Steve Heiser (103-27)

Bermudian Springs

Red Lion

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dover

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Gettysburg

New Oxford

South Western

York Suburban

York Catholic

Rob Rose (102-28)

Bermudian Springs

Red Lion

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dover

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Gettysburg

New Oxford

South Western

York Suburban

York Catholic

Ryan Vandersloot (98-32)

Bermudian Springs

Red Lion

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dover

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Gettysburg

New Oxford

South Western

York Suburban

York Catholic

Consensus (103-27)

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

Red Lion (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dover (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Littlestown (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

New Oxford (3-0)

South Western (3-0)

York Suburban (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)