After a 32-7 win over Northeastern brought the Bearcats to 6-0 in league play, York High coach Russ Stoner said the team is ready for Central York. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 65
- 2 of 65
- 3 of 65
- 4 of 65
- 5 of 65
- 6 of 65
- 7 of 65
- 8 of 65
- 9 of 65
- 10 of 65
- 11 of 65
- 12 of 65
- 13 of 65
- 14 of 65
- 15 of 65
- 16 of 65
- 17 of 65
- 18 of 65
- 19 of 65
- 20 of 65
- 21 of 65
- 22 of 65
- 23 of 65
- 24 of 65
- 25 of 65
- 26 of 65
- 27 of 65
- 28 of 65
- 29 of 65
- 30 of 65
- 31 of 65
- 32 of 65
- 33 of 65
- 34 of 65
- 35 of 65
- 36 of 65
- 37 of 65
- 38 of 65
- 39 of 65
- 40 of 65
- 41 of 65
- 42 of 65
- 43 of 65
- 44 of 65
- 45 of 65
- 46 of 65
- 47 of 65
- 48 of 65
- 49 of 65
- 50 of 65
- 51 of 65
- 52 of 65
- 53 of 65
- 54 of 65
- 55 of 65
- 56 of 65
- 57 of 65
- 58 of 65
- 59 of 65
- 60 of 65
- 61 of 65
- 62 of 65
- 63 of 65
- 64 of 65
- 65 of 65
The York-Adams League teams are involved in 12 football games this weekend, with 11 on Friday, Oct. 25, and one on Saturday, Oct. 26. It is the seventh weekend of league action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
Friday, Oct. 25
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.
York High at Central York, 7 p.m.
West York at Dover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.
THE PICKS
Steve Heiser (103-27)
Bermudian Springs
Red Lion
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dover
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Gettysburg
New Oxford
South Western
York Suburban
York Catholic
Rob Rose (102-28)
Bermudian Springs
Red Lion
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dover
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Gettysburg
New Oxford
South Western
York Suburban
York Catholic
Ryan Vandersloot (98-32)
Bermudian Springs
Red Lion
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dover
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Gettysburg
New Oxford
South Western
York Suburban
York Catholic
Consensus (103-27)
Bermudian Springs (3-0)
Red Lion (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Dover (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Littlestown (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
New Oxford (3-0)
South Western (3-0)
York Suburban (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.