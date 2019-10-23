CLOSE

After a 32-7 win over Northeastern brought the Bearcats to 6-0 in league play, York High coach Russ Stoner said the team is ready for Central York. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Friday night football PHOTOS: Northeastern at York High
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York High celebrates a touchdown during football action against Northeastern at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York High celebrates a touchdown during football action against Northeastern at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Tyrell Whitt, front, leaves Northeastern behind as he scores a touchdown during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York High's Tyrell Whitt, front, leaves Northeastern behind as he scores a touchdown during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Maurice Feazell, left, receives the ball while Northeastern's Tyshawn Bushrod defends during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York High's Maurice Feazell, left, receives the ball while Northeastern's Tyshawn Bushrod defends during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Marcellus John scores a touchdown during football action against Northeastern at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York High's Marcellus John scores a touchdown during football action against Northeastern at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Marcellus John, right, runs the ball as Northeastern's Austyn Hays defends during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York High's Marcellus John, right, runs the ball as Northeastern's Austyn Hays defends during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
From left, York High's Antoine Beard looks on as Northeastern's Cawon Chatman reaches for a touchdown during a tackle by York High's Na'Khi Carroll during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, York High's Antoine Beard looks on as Northeastern's Cawon Chatman reaches for a touchdown during a tackle by York High's Na'Khi Carroll during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York High's Maurice Feazell, back, moves in on Northeastern's Manny Capo during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York High's Maurice Feazell, back, moves in on Northeastern's Manny Capo during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs York High during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. York High would win the game 32-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The York-Adams League teams are involved in 12 football games this weekend, with 11 on Friday, Oct. 25, and one on Saturday, Oct. 26. It is the seventh weekend of league action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

    THE GAMES

    Friday, Oct. 25

    Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

    Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

    York High at Central York, 7 p.m.

    West York at Dover, 7 p.m.

    Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

    Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

    New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

    Spring Grove at South Western, 7 p.m.

    Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 26

    York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.

    THE PICKS

    Steve Heiser (103-27)

    Bermudian Springs

    Red Lion

    Delone Catholic

    Central York

    Dover

    Kennard-Dale

    Littlestown

    Gettysburg

    New Oxford

    South Western

    York Suburban

    York Catholic

    Rob Rose (102-28)

    Bermudian Springs

    Red Lion

    Delone Catholic

    Central York

    Dover

    Kennard-Dale

    Littlestown

    Gettysburg

    New Oxford

    South Western

    York Suburban

    York Catholic

    Ryan Vandersloot (98-32)

    Bermudian Springs

    Red Lion

    Delone Catholic

    Central York

    Dover

    Kennard-Dale

    Littlestown

    Gettysburg

    New Oxford

    South Western

    York Suburban

    York Catholic

    Consensus (103-27)

    Bermudian Springs (3-0)

    Red Lion (3-0)

    Delone Catholic (3-0)

    Central York (3-0)

    Dover (3-0)

    Kennard-Dale (3-0)

    Littlestown (3-0)

    Gettysburg (3-0)

    New Oxford (3-0)

    South Western (3-0)

    York Suburban (3-0)

    York Catholic (3-0)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE