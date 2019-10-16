Story Highlights York High looks to move to 7-2 with a win over Northeastern.

York Suburban's Nate Banks looks for running room last week in a showdown victory over Gettysburg. The Trojans are 8-0 this season and will face West York on Friday.

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Oct. 18-19. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than Fairfield at York Tech which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

Central York (7-1) at Dallastown (2-6): The Panthers continue to steamroll their D-I opponents each week. They haven’t allowed more than seven points in each division game while scoring at least 40 points in each contest. The Wildcats are coming off their second win of the season, but will need to increase their offensive production to keep up with the Panthers. Central will need to keep its focus on this game and not look ahead to next week’s showdown with York High, which will likely be for the division title.

Northeastern (6-2) at York High (6-2): After the Bobcats got back on track with a 39-point win, a difficult loss to Central York last week started a difficult three-game stretch to close the season. The Bearcats have hit their stride since division play began, going 5-0, and will look to keep their five-game winning streak going at home. If York High is looking ahead to next week’s meeting with Central York, Northeastern has the offensive weapons to make this a close game.

South Western (3-5) at New Oxford (5-3): The Colonials only two losses in Division I play have come against the two undefeated teams (Central and York High). A three-game win streak has New Oxford feeling good heading into the last two games of the year. The Mustangs have lost three straight games and have allowed at least four touchdowns during their losing streak.

Red Lion (4-4) at Spring Grove (1-6): A 3-0 start to the season for the Lions has given way to a 1-4 start in division play. Red Lion has the opportunity to end the season with a winning overall record if they can pick up a road win against Spring Grove. The Rockets are looking for their first division win of the season and have allowed at least 29 points in each game.

DIVISION II

Dover (2-6) at Gettysburg (6-2): After a crushing loss to York Suburban, Gettysburg will need to bounce back with a win against Dover to keep its playoff hopes alive. The 19 points the Warriors scored against the Trojans were their lowest of the season and will need to improve against the Eagles. After back-to-back wins, Dover has lost two straight games and has been outscored 86-27 in its last two contests.

Eastern York (3-5) at Wissahickon (1-7): The Golden Knights have reached their win total from last season, but have a chance to finish the year 5-5 with a win over the Trojans. Wissahickon has struggled this season and enters the game on a three-game losing streak.

Kennard-Dale (4-4) at Susquehannock (4-4): The Rams picked up their first division win since 2017 last week and have the chance for back-to-back wins this week against the Warriors. Susquehannock snapped its three-game skid with a win over Eastern York last week to pick up its second division win. A potential winning season is on the line for both teams with a victory.

York Suburban (8-0) at West York (1-7): The Trojans continued their stellar season with a showdown win over Gettysburg and now find themselves two wins from an undefeated regular season. The Bulldogs have allowed 35 or more points in six of their eight games this year and will need to have a better defensive effort to slow down Suburban running back Savion Harrison, coming off a school-record, 300-plus-yard rushing effort against Gettysburg.

DIVISION III

Bermudian Springs (5-3) at Littlestown (5-3): Both teams enter this game at 4-1 in the division and only lost to division leader Delone Catholic. The winner of this game keeps its hopes alive of winning or tying for the Division III title if Delone Catholic stumbles against York Catholic this week. Each team has shown the ability to put up big numbers on offense and shut down teams on defense, which should equal a great game.

Hanover (1-7) at Biglerville (2-6): In each of the Canners’ two division wins they scored 50 points. This week, they face a Nighthawks defense which has allowed 40 or more points in five games this season. Biglerville will look to put up another big number and pick up its third win this year.

York Catholic (4-4) at Delone Catholic (5-3): In the game of the week in Division III, the Squires are out for revenge against the Fighting Irish. Delone Catholic’s only two losses last season came against York Catholic and this rivalry game is likely the only thing standing between a 7-0 division record and a Division III title for Delone. The Squires have scored more than 40 points in four of their contests during their five-game winning streak.

Fairfield (1-7) at York Tech (0-8): The Knights have dropped their past two games after picking up their first win over Hanover. The Spartans will try to step up their defense in an effort for their first win after allowing more than 30 points in seven of eight games.

