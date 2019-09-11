Buy Photo Dallastown's Sara Beck, left, and Maggie Grim of Susquehannock battle for the ball near mid-field, Monday, September 9, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Sept. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Hanover, 4 p.m.

West York at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

York Country Day at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Tech at York High, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Penn State Schuylkill at Penn State York, 4 p.m.

York at Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

York at Albright, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

York at Marymount (Va.), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.