Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Sept. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Hanover, 4 p.m.
West York at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
York Country Day at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Tech at York High, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams Division I Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Penn State Schuylkill at Penn State York, 4 p.m.
York at Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
York at Albright, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
York at Marymount (Va.), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.
