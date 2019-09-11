Football logo (Photo: .)

TRIB HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

The top five PIAA teams is ranked in each of the six classifications. Their ranking from last week is in parenthesis after their record, followed by their district.

Class 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-1, 1, D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat St. John’s (D.C.), 34-30, in Week 2. They host IMG Academy (Fla.) on Friday.

2. Pine-Richland (3-0, 2, D-7): The Rams beat Moon, 46-9, in Week 2. They visit Butler on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. LaSalle College (3-0, 4, D-12): The Explorers beat Malvern Prep, 24-13, in Week 2. They visit Haverford School on Saturday.

4. Bethlehem Freedom (3-0, 5, D-1): The Patriots beat Parkland, 21-18, in Week 2. They host Nazareth on Friday.

5. North Allegheny (3-0, NR, D-7): The Tigers beat Central Catholic, 11-10, in Week 2. They host Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Central Catholic (D-7)

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (3-0, 2, D-12): The Vikings beat Central Dauphin East, 35-0, in Week 2. They host Christ the King (N.Y.) on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (2-0, 3, 1): The Cardinals did not play in Week 2. They visit Hatboro-Horsham on Friday.

3. Penn-Trafford (3-0, 4, D-7): The Warriors beat Connellsville, 41-7, in Week 2. They host McKeesport on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Peters Township (3-0, 5, D-7): The Indians beat Woodland Hills, 26-0, in Week 2. They host West Allegheny on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Warwick (3-0, NR, D-3): The Warriorss beat Manheim Central, 37-7, in Week 2. They visit Landisville Hempfield on Friday.

Out: Manheim Central (D-3)

Class 4-A

1. Cathedral Prep (3-0, 1, D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat McKeesport, 33-14, in Week 2. They visit St. Edwards (Ohio) on Friday.

2. Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 2, D-7): The Jaguars beat Belle Vernon, 34-7, in Week 2. They visit Indiana on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Valley View (3-0, 3, D-2): The Cougars beat West Scranton, 37-6, in Week 2. They visit Scranton Prep on Saturday.

4. Dallas (3-0, 4, D-2): The Mountaineers beat Hazleton, 41-13, in Week 2. They host Pittston on Friday.

5. Bethlehem Catholic (2-1, 5, D-11): The Hawks beat Bethlehem Liberty, 27-22, in Week 2. They host Parkland on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Aliquippa (3-0, 1, D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Quaker Valley, 55-0, in Week 2. They visit Montour on Friday.

2. Middletown (3-0, 2, D-3): The Blue Raiders beat Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, in Week 2. They visit Camp Hill on Friday.

3. North Catholic (2-0, 4, D-7): The Trojans beat Freeport, 28-20, in Week 2. They host Central Valley on Friday.

4. Wyomissing (3-0, NR, D-3): The Spartans beat North Schuylkill, 31-14, in Week 2. They host Blue Mountain on Sunday.

5. Conwell-Egan Catholic (2-1, 3, D-12): The Eagles lost to William Penn Charter, 44-21, in Week 2. They host Lansdale Catholic on Saturday.

Out: North Schuylkill (D-11)

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (3-0, 1, D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Selinsgrove, 76-0, in Week 2. They visit Shamokin on Friday.

2. Washington (3-0, 2, D-7): The Little Prexies beat Summit Academy, 58-16, in Week 2. They visit Brownsville on Friday.

3. Ligonier Valley (3-0, 3, D-6): The Rams beat United via a forfeit in Week 2. They visit Saltsburg on Friday.

4. Wilmington (3-0, 4, D-10): The Greyhounds beat Northwestern, 42-14, in Week 2. They visit Lakeview on Friday.

5. West Catholic (2-1, 5, D-12): The Burrs beat Hudson Catholic (N.J.), 35-14, in Week 2. They visit Archbishop Carroll on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Old Forge (3-0, 1, D-2): The Devils beat Susquehanna, 47-14, in Week 2. They host Holy Redeemer on Friday.

2. Jeannette (3-0, 5, D-7): The Jayhawks beat Imani Christian, 48-0, in Week 2. They host Avella on Friday.

3. Farrell (1-2, 3, D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Union City, 35-0, in Week 2. They host West Middlesex on Friday.

4. Clairton (1-2, 4, D-7): The Bears beat Greensburg Central Catholic, 21-14, in Week 2. They host Riverview on Friday.

5. Laurel (3-0, 5, D-7): The Spartans beat Bishop Canevin, 57-0, in Week 2. They host California on Friday.

Out: None