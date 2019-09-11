Story Highlights Red Lion looks to improve to 4-0 in a pivotal Division I game vs. Central York.

Eastern York will try to stop an undefeated York Suburban team and move to 3-1.

York Catholic attempts to get back to .500 against Littlestown.

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Sept. 13 and Sept. 14. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than Delone Catholic at York Tech, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

South Western (1-2) at Dallastown (1-2): Following 0-2 starts to this season, both teams enter this contest coming off victories. The Mustangs will look for senior running back Austin Fuhrman to have another strong game after he rushed for 74 yards in their last game. The Wildcats won the 2018 meeting between these teams, 35-7.

Northeastern (3-0) at Spring Grove (2-1): The winner of this game could be the team with the ball last, unless either defense steps up. The Bobcats have scored at least three touchdowns in each game and have two 20-point wins, while the Rockets have scored 94 points in their last two games. In 2018, Northeastern won, 35-21, with a number of the same core players this season.

York High (1-2) at New Oxford (2-1): This game features a pair of explosive offenses coming off of disappointing performances. The Colonials will attack through the air with the senior duo of Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh, while the Bearcats try to establish their running game with senior quarterback Tobee Stokes. New Oxford will be looking for revenge after York High won the 2018 meeting, 71-14.

Central York (2-1) at Red Lion (3-0): The premier game of the week features two of Division I’s most-talented teams. The Lions have been able to win close games the past two weeks, while the Panthers split a pair of games decided by a total of three points. Red Lion won the 2018 meeting by 28, but both teams have a new starting quarterback this season.

DIVISION II

Dover (0-3) at Susquehannock (2-1): The Eagles are hoping the start of division play will change their outlook on a season that has begun 0-3. Meanwhile, the Warriors enter this game after suffering their first loss at York Catholic. The Warriors feature a solid defensive unit allowing seven points per game. Susquehannock will try to avenge a 28-7 loss to Dover last season.

York Suburban (3-0) at Eastern York (2-1): In the top contest in Division II this week, the Golden Knights will try to be the first team to stop the Trojans’ offense. Suburban will look to run the ball with senior running back Savion Harrison, while Eastern York’s offense runs through senior quarterback Trevor Seitz. The Trojans won this contest in 2018, 49-7.

Gettysburg (2-1) at West York (0-3): The Bulldogs’ quest for their first win won’t get any easier this week against the Warriors. In Gettysburg’s two wins, its defense has allowed a total of 16 points, while West York scored six total points in its three games this year. The Warriors won the 2018 meeting, 42-22.

Big Spring (3-0) at Kennard-Dale (2-1): The Rams are in for a test when the Bulldogs come to town this weekend. Against a common opponent this season — Biglerville — both teams secured large victories, but Big Spring posted a shutout and allowed 21 total points in three games. Kennard-Dale won the 2018 meeting between the teams, 27-12.

DIVISION III

Fairfield (0-3) at Biglerville (0-3): While the 2019 season hasn’t gone the way either team hoped it would, each of these squads started to move the ball last week. The Canners doubled the amount of points they scored in their first two games, while the Knights lost by two points. Last year, Biglerville won the meeting between the teams, 22-21.

York Catholic (1-2) at Littlestown (1-2): After a rough two games to begin the season, the Fighting Irish got their first win last week over a previously undefeated Susquehannock team. York Catholic will need to improve its scoring (averaging 14 points per game) to keep up with a Littlestown team that comes off a 46-42 loss to Eastern York. York Catholic won the 2018 meeting, 22-19, but graduated most of its starters.

Delone Catholic (0-3) at York Tech (0-3): The Squires lost a close game against Steel-High last week, but have a chance for their first win on Saturday. After suffering a narrow defeat in their first game, the Spartans have been defeated by at least 35 points in their last two games. Junior running back Josh Fulton will attempt to pick up a third straight 100-yard rushing game for Delone Catholic.

Hanover (0-3) at Bermudian Springs (1-2): The Nighthawks will need to focus on stopping the run if they want to win their first game. The Eagles have used a trio of running backs in their first three games and they will have their best chance to rack up yards against Hanover’s defense, which has allowed at least 42 points in its three losses this season.

