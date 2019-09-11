Buy Photo Chambersburg's Carter Sollenberger, right, looks on as Red Lion's Randy Fizer receives a pass and scores a touchdown during football action at Horn Field in Red Lion, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Red Lion would win the game 26-21. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 11 football games on Friday, Sept. 13, and one on Saturday, Sept. 14. It is the first weekend of league action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York High at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.

THE PICKS

Rob Rose (45-13)

Bermudian

Biglerville

Dallastown

Susquehannock

York Suburban

Gettysburg

Big Spring

Littlestown

Northeastern

York High

Red Lion

Delone Catholic

Steve Heiser (44-14)

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Dallastown

Dover

York Suburban

Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

Northeastern

York High

Central York

Delone Catholic

Ryan Vandersloot (42-16)

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Dallastown

Dover

York Suburban

Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

Northeastern

York High

Central York

Delone Catholic

Consensus (45-13)

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

Biglerville (3-0)

Dallastown (3-0)

Dover (2-1)

York Suburban (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (2-1)

York Catholic (2-1)

Northeastern (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Central York (2-1)

Delone Catholic (3-0)