The York-Adams League teams are involved in 11 football games on Friday, Sept. 13, and one on Saturday, Sept. 14. It is the first weekend of league action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York High at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.
THE PICKS
Rob Rose (45-13)
Bermudian
Biglerville
Dallastown
Susquehannock
York Suburban
Gettysburg
Big Spring
Littlestown
Northeastern
York High
Red Lion
Delone Catholic
Steve Heiser (44-14)
Bermudian Springs
Biglerville
Dallastown
Dover
York Suburban
Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
Northeastern
York High
Central York
Delone Catholic
Ryan Vandersloot (42-16)
Bermudian Springs
Biglerville
Dallastown
Dover
York Suburban
Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
Northeastern
York High
Central York
Delone Catholic
Consensus (45-13)
Bermudian Springs (3-0)
Biglerville (3-0)
Dallastown (3-0)
Dover (2-1)
York Suburban (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (2-1)
York Catholic (2-1)
Northeastern (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Central York (2-1)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
