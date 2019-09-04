TRIB HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Each team is listed with its record, last week's ranking and its district.
CLASS 6-A
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (0-1) (1) (D-12)
2. Pine-Richland (2-0) (2) (D-7)
3. Central Catholic (2-0) (3) (D-7)
4. LaSalle College (2-0) (NR) (D-12)
5. Bethlehem Freedom (2-0) (NR) (D-1)
Out: Harrisburg (D-3), Coatesville (D-1)
CLASS 5-A
1. Manheim Central (2-0) (2) (D-3)
2. Archbishop Wood (2-0) (3) (D-12)
3. Upper Dublin (2-0) (4) (1)
4. Penn-Trafford (2-0) (NR) (D-7)
5. Peters Township (2-0) (5) (D-7)
Out: Gateway (D-7)
CLASS 4-A
1. Cathedral Prep (2-0) (1) (D-10)
2. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) (2) (D-7)
3. Valley View (2-0) (4) (D-2)
4. Dallas (2-0) (NR) (D-2)
5. Bethlehem Catholic (1-1) (3) (D-11)
Out: Imhotep Charter (D-12)
CLASS 3-A
1. Aliquippa (2-0) (1) (D-7)
2. Middletown (2-0) (2) (D-3)
3. Conwell-Egan Catholic (2-0) (NR) (D-12)
4. North Catholic (1-0) (4) (D-7)
5. North Schuylkill (2-0) (NR) (D-11)
Out: Scranton Prep (D-2), Sharon (D-10)
CLASS 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4)
2. Washington (2-0) (3) (D-7)
3. Ligonier Valley (2-0) (4) (D-6)
4. Wilmington (2-0) (5) (D-10)
5. West Catholic (1-1) (2) (D-12)
Out: None
CLASS 1-A
1. Old Forge (2-0) (3) (D-2)
2. Jeannette (2-0) (5) (D-7)
3. Farrell (0-2) (1) (D-10)
4. Clairton (0-2) (2) (D-7)
5. Laurel (2-0) (NR) (D-7)
Out: Bishop Guilfoyle (D-6)
