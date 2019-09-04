Football logo (Photo: .)

TRIB HSSN STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Each team is listed with its record, last week's ranking and its district.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (0-1) (1) (D-12)

2. Pine-Richland (2-0) (2) (D-7)

3. Central Catholic (2-0) (3) (D-7)

4. LaSalle College (2-0) (NR) (D-12)

5. Bethlehem Freedom (2-0) (NR) (D-1)

Out: Harrisburg (D-3), Coatesville (D-1)

CLASS 5-A

1. Manheim Central (2-0) (2) (D-3)

2. Archbishop Wood (2-0) (3) (D-12)

3. Upper Dublin (2-0) (4) (1)

4. Penn-Trafford (2-0) (NR) (D-7)

5. Peters Township (2-0) (5) (D-7)

Out: Gateway (D-7)

CLASS 4-A

1. Cathedral Prep (2-0) (1) (D-10)

2. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) (2) (D-7)

3. Valley View (2-0) (4) (D-2)

4. Dallas (2-0) (NR) (D-2)

5. Bethlehem Catholic (1-1) (3) (D-11)

Out: Imhotep Charter (D-12)

CLASS 3-A

1. Aliquippa (2-0) (1) (D-7)

2. Middletown (2-0) (2) (D-3)

3. Conwell-Egan Catholic (2-0) (NR) (D-12)

4. North Catholic (1-0) (4) (D-7)

5. North Schuylkill (2-0) (NR) (D-11)

Out: Scranton Prep (D-2), Sharon (D-10)

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4)

2. Washington (2-0) (3) (D-7)

3. Ligonier Valley (2-0) (4) (D-6)

4. Wilmington (2-0) (5) (D-10)

5. West Catholic (1-1) (2) (D-12)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Old Forge (2-0) (3) (D-2)

2. Jeannette (2-0) (5) (D-7)

3. Farrell (0-2) (1) (D-10)

4. Clairton (0-2) (2) (D-7)

5. Laurel (2-0) (NR) (D-7)

Out: Bishop Guilfoyle (D-6)