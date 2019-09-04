Buy Photo Delone Catholic vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 42-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 18 football games on Friday, Sept. 6, and two on Saturday, Sept. 7. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Steel-High at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Solanco at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at South Western, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at York High, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Lampeter-Strasburg at West York, 1 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at York Tech, 1 p.m.

THE PICKS

Ryan Vandersloot (32-6)

Shippensburg

Kennard-Dale

Penn Manor

Delone Catholic

Central York

Red Land

Littlestown

James Buchanan

Gettysburg

Hanover

Northeastern

New Oxford

Chambersburg

Carlisle

Conestoga Valley

Susquehannock

York Suburban

York High

Lampeter-Strasburg

Schuylkill Valley

Steve Heiser (31-7)

Shippensburg

Kennard-Dale

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Central York

Red Land

Littlestown

James Buchanan

Gettysburg

Greencastle

Northeastern

New Oxford

Chambersburg

Carlisle

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

York Suburban

York High

Lampeter-Strasburg

Schuylkill Valley

Rob Rose (30-8)

Shippensburg

Kennard-Dale

Penn Manor

Steel-High

Central York

Red Land

Eastern York

James Buchanan

Gettysburg

Greencastle

Northeastern

New Oxford

Red Lion

Carlisle

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

York Suburban

York High

Lampeter-Strasburg

Schuylkill Valley

Consensus (33-5)

Shippensburg (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Penn Manor (2-1)

Delone Catholic (2-1)

Central York (3-0)

Red Land (3-0)

Littlestown (2-1)

James Buchanan (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Greencastle (2-1)

Northeastern (3-0)

New Oxford (3-0)

Chambersburg (2-1)

Carlisle (3-0)

Spring Grove (2-1)

Susquehannock (3-0)

York Suburban (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0)

Schuylkill Valley (3-0)