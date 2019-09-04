LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 18 football games on Friday, Sept. 6, and two on Saturday, Sept. 7. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Steel-High at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Solanco at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at South Western, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at York High, 7 p.m.                

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Lampeter-Strasburg at West York, 1 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at York Tech, 1 p.m.

THE PICKS

Ryan Vandersloot (32-6)

Shippensburg

Kennard-Dale

Penn Manor

Delone Catholic

Central York

Red Land

Littlestown

James Buchanan

Gettysburg

Hanover

Northeastern

New Oxford

Chambersburg

Carlisle

Conestoga Valley

Susquehannock

York Suburban

York High

Lampeter-Strasburg

Schuylkill Valley

Steve Heiser (31-7)

Shippensburg

Kennard-Dale

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Central York

Red Land

Littlestown

James Buchanan

Gettysburg

Greencastle

Northeastern

New Oxford

Chambersburg

Carlisle

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

York Suburban

York High

Lampeter-Strasburg

Schuylkill Valley

Rob Rose (30-8)

Shippensburg

Kennard-Dale

Penn Manor

Steel-High

Central York

Red Land

Eastern York

James Buchanan 

Gettysburg

Greencastle 

Northeastern 

New Oxford

Red Lion

Carlisle 

Spring Grove

Susquehannock 

York Suburban 

York High

Lampeter-Strasburg

Schuylkill Valley 

Consensus (33-5)

Shippensburg (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Penn Manor (2-1)

Delone Catholic (2-1)

Central York (3-0)

Red Land (3-0)

Littlestown (2-1)

James Buchanan (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Greencastle (2-1)

Northeastern (3-0)

New Oxford (3-0)

Chambersburg (2-1)

Carlisle (3-0)

Spring Grove (2-1)

Susquehannock (3-0)

York Suburban (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0)

Schuylkill Valley (3-0)

