The York-Adams League teams are involved in 18 football games on Friday, Sept. 6, and two on Saturday, Sept. 7. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
Steel-High at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Solanco at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at South Western, 7 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Cedar Crest at York High, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Lampeter-Strasburg at West York, 1 p.m.
Schuylkill Valley at York Tech, 1 p.m.
THE PICKS
Ryan Vandersloot (32-6)
Shippensburg
Kennard-Dale
Penn Manor
Delone Catholic
Central York
Red Land
Littlestown
James Buchanan
Gettysburg
Hanover
Northeastern
New Oxford
Chambersburg
Carlisle
Conestoga Valley
Susquehannock
York Suburban
York High
Lampeter-Strasburg
Schuylkill Valley
Steve Heiser (31-7)
Shippensburg
Kennard-Dale
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Central York
Red Land
Littlestown
James Buchanan
Gettysburg
Greencastle
Northeastern
New Oxford
Chambersburg
Carlisle
Spring Grove
Susquehannock
York Suburban
York High
Lampeter-Strasburg
Schuylkill Valley
Rob Rose (30-8)
Shippensburg
Kennard-Dale
Penn Manor
Steel-High
Central York
Red Land
Eastern York
James Buchanan
Gettysburg
Greencastle
Northeastern
New Oxford
Red Lion
Carlisle
Spring Grove
Susquehannock
York Suburban
York High
Lampeter-Strasburg
Schuylkill Valley
Consensus (33-5)
Shippensburg (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Penn Manor (2-1)
Delone Catholic (2-1)
Central York (3-0)
Red Land (3-0)
Littlestown (2-1)
James Buchanan (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Greencastle (2-1)
Northeastern (3-0)
New Oxford (3-0)
Chambersburg (2-1)
Carlisle (3-0)
Spring Grove (2-1)
Susquehannock (3-0)
York Suburban (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0)
Schuylkill Valley (3-0)
