Story Highlights Northeastern looks to improve to 3-0 against Mifflin County.

York Catholic attempts to earn its first win over a 2-0 Susquehannock team.

New Oxford will try to continue its winning ways against Solanco.

Buy Photo The Central York football team runs onto the field for it season opener on Aug. 23 against West York. The Panthers are 1-1 heading into Friday's game against Hempfield, which is also 1-1. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than Schuylkill Valley at York Tech and Lampeter-Strasburg at West York, which both begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

Dallastown (0-2) at Penn Manor (1-1): With just five starters returning this season, the Wildcats have struggled to begin the 2019 season. After scoring 10 total points in the first two games, Dallastown looks to establish its offense and get its first win against Penn Manor. The Comets are 1-1, but are coming off a 35-0 loss at Lampeter-Strasburg.

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (1-1): The Panthers weren’t happy with the result, but the young team proved it could play with one of the region’s top teams in a 13-12 loss at Cumberland Valley. This week is the first home game for Central York and Hempfield comes to town. The Black Knights won’t be a pushover in this contest with a three-touchdown win against Dallastown and a 10-point loss at Manheim Central so far this season.

Mifflin County (0-2) at Northeastern (2-0): The Bobcats followed up a 55-point effort in Week Zero with a victory at Carlisle. Now, Northeastern welcomes a Mifflin County team that has scored just six points in two games. The Bobcats will look to showcase their offensive weapons in front of their home fans for the first time this season.

Solanco (1-1) at New Oxford (2-0): Just two weeks into the season, the Colonials are a victory away from matching their win total from 2018. New Oxford will get a real test for that third win against Solanco. Coming off a win over Kennard-Dale, the Golden Mules have scored 62 points in two games, while the Colonials have racked up 67 points.

Chambersburg (2-0) at Red Lion (2-0): A week after a dominant victory over McCaskey, Red Lion earned a two-point win at Waynesboro. The Lions prepare for their first home game against the Trojans and their high-scoring offense. Chambersburg scored 91 total points in its first two games and enters fresh off a 28-point win over South Western.

Carlisle (1-1) at South Western (0-2): The season hasn’t begun the way the Mustangs had hoped, and this week won’t get any easier. The Thundering Herd enter off a close loss to Northeastern. In 2018, Carlisle beat South Western for one of its three wins on the season.

Conestoga Valley (0-2) at Spring Grove (1-1): The first two games of the season for the Rockets have been very different. A week after giving up 50 points in a loss, Spring Grove scored 52 in a big win. If the offensive outburst from last week continues, the Rockets could improve to 2-1 against an 0-2 Conestoga Valley squad.

Cedar Crest (2-0) at York High (1-1): Following a Week Zero lost against powerhouse Pittsburgh Central Catholic, York High unleashed its offense on McCaskey in a 61-0 blowout. Now, the Bearcats welcome a 2-0 Falcons team that outscored its opponents 70-19 in the first two games. York High will attempt to pick up a quality win in its first home game.

DIVISION II

Kennard-Dale (1-1) at Biglerville (0-2): The Rams roll into this game coming off a close loss against Solanco with an opportunity to get back into the win column. The Canners have been outscored 56-7 in their losses, but have their first game in front of their home fans Friday. In 2018, K-D beat Biglerville, 34-0.

Steel-High (2-0) at Delone Catholic (0-2): This season has gone very differently for these two teams. The Squires have struggled to slow down opposing offenses in their two losses and now have to deal with the Steamrollers. Steel-High has scored 35 points in each of its two wins and will bring its offense to Delone Catholic looking for another win.

Dover (0-2) at Red Land (1-1): After finishing last season third in Division I, 2019 hasn’t started the way the Eagles had hoped. Dover gave up more than 40 points in each of its two losses, but were able to score 32 points against Elizabethtown. Red Land will attempt to avenge the loss to Dover last season on its home field.

Eastern York (1-1) at Littlestown (1-1): Following a 30-point victory over Hanover, the Golden Knights visit the Thunderbolts, who are fresh off a disappointing 14-0 loss to Susquehannock. The key for Eastern York to win this contest will be to get its offense going. Littlestown won the 2018 meeting between the teams, 40-14.

Waynesboro (1-1) at Gettysburg (1-1): Both of these teams are coming off losses against solid opponents and look to get back to winning games. If the Warriors want to pick up the victory, the key will be stopping the Indians’ running game. With only three passes completed in the first two games, Waynesboro’s offense is led by sophomore running back Aidan Mencia.

Susquehannock (2-0) at York Catholic (0-2): After going undefeated in the regular season in 2018, the start to this campaign has been a struggle for the Fighting Irish. Things won’t get any easier this week when the Warriors come to town with a defensive unit that has allowed just seven points in two games. York Catholic will need its offense to get going to have a chance of earning its first win.

East Pennsboro (0-2) at York Suburban (2-0): The start of this season has been a bit of a revenge tour for the Trojans. York Suburban has dominated York Catholic and Delone Catholic in its first two games and now hosts an East Pennsboro team that it defeated by four touchdowns last season. If the Trojans continue to run their offense through senior running back Savion Harrison, they should improve to 3-0.

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) at West York (0-2): After being outscored 98-0 in their first two games, the Bulldogs’ campaign doesn’t get any easier with a visit from a Pioneers team that has outscored its opponents 85-6. Last season, Lampeter-Strasburg won this meeting, 35-28.

DIVISION III

Shippensburg (2-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-1): The Eagles bounced back from a Week Zero loss with a shutout in their last game. Next up is a meeting with a Greyhounds squad that allowed seven total points in its first two games. The key to beating Shippensburg for Bermudian Springs will be to slow down its running game, which has totaled 617 yards and seven touchdowns.

James Buchanan (1-1) at Fairfield (0-2): Fairfield will probably want to burn the film from its first two games, when the Green Knights were outscored 108-0. This week’s contest against James Buchanan offers a chance to earn a win and certainly score the first points of the season. The Rockets are coming off a loss to Big Spring and beat York Tech by five points in Week Zero.

Hanover (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (0-2): The Blue Devils enter this contest coming off a three-point loss and offer a challenge to the Nighthawks' defense. Hanover’s defense will need to improve to get its first win after giving up more than 40 points in its first two losses. Greencastle-Antrim won the 2018 meeting between the teams, 43-7.

Schuylkill Valley (0-2) at York Tech (0-2): One week after coming close to their first win in more than two seasons, the Spartans suffered a 42-point loss against West Perry. This week offers another opportunity for York Tech to get back into the win column against a Schuylkill Valley team that has been outscored 66-28 this season. Last season, the Panthers beat the Spartans, 47-6.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.