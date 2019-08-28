Story Highlights Central York looks for a second straight win over Cumberland Valley.

The following are game capsules for York-Adams League football programs for the weekend of Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday, other than West Perry at York Tech, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

Manheim Township (1-0) at Dallastown (0-1): After a 26-3 loss against Hempfield in Week Zero, Dallastown looks to bounce back. The Wildcats face another tough foe Friday. Last season, Manheim Township beat Dallastown, 38-0. Senior quarterback Harrison Kirk and senior running back Jaden Floyd led the Blue Streaks to a 43-6 win over Central Dauphin East in Week Zero.

Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (1-0): If the Panthers’ first game with sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula under center is any example, the team isn’t going to take a step back from last season’s success. Central obliterated West York, 60-0, and will travel to Cumberland Valley for a difficult second-week match-up. The Panthers beat the Eagles last season for the first time in program history. Senior quarterback Hunter Grunden leads the Eagles, who upset Bishop McDevitt in their opener.

Northeastern (1-0) at Carlisle (1-0): The Bobcats’ offense exploded for 55 points in a Week Zero victory over Solanco and was led by their trio of 2018 Division I all-stars — senior quarterback Zech Sanderson, senior receiver Jordan Lagana and junior running back Manny Capo. Carlisle enters the game coming off a victory over Mechanicsburg and won last season’s meeting between the teams. The Thundering Herd is led by senior quarterback Owen Hacker.

New Oxford (1-0) at Conestoga Valley (0-1): The Colonials opened the season in impressive fashion with a 38-7 victory over Bermudian Springs. The Buckskins enter the game with an 0-1 record and lost the 2018 meeting with the Colonials. This contest will feature a battle of senior quarterbacks between New Oxford’s Brayden Long and Conestoga Valley’s Bradley Stolztfus.

Red Lion (1-0) at Waynesboro (1-0): Just about everything went right in the Lions’ 39-14 victory over McClaskey in Week Zero. Red Lion was able to play its younger players in the second half after unleashing its rushing attack. Waynesboro enters the game 1-0, but has suffered double-digit losses to Red Lion the last three seasons.

Chambersburg (1-0) at South Western (0-1): After its offense was shut down in a 28-9 loss to Gettysburg in Week Zero, South Western looks to get back on track with a home game vs. Chambersburg. The Trojans enter with a 1-0 record and defeated the Mustangs, 42-6, to begin the 2018 season. Senior quarterback Brady Stumbaugh leads the Chambersburg offense.

York High (0-1) at McCaskey (0-1): The Bearcats may have punched above their weight class in a Week Zero loss at Pittsburgh Central Catholic. This week, after a battle against a defense filled with NCAA Division I recruits, York High faces a McCaskey team that was dominated by Red Lion in its first game. The Lions and Bearcats tied for the Y-A D-I title last season, so a match-up against a common foe this Friday could show how the teams compare in 2019.

Spring Grove (0-1) at Muhlenberg (0-1): Both teams enter this contest off lopsided losses to begin the season. Spring Grove dominated last season’s meeting, 35-13, and will look to get back on track. The Muhls’ offense is led by junior quarterback Shawn Shuker.

DIVISION II

Delone Catholic (0-1) at York Suburban (1-0): A week after knocking off D-III power York Catholic, Suburban will play host to Delone. The Squires lost their season opener to Trinity, 23-8 and struggled to generate offense. The Trojans will look to establish their running game with senior running back Savion Harrison after the Squires’ defense allowed Trinity running back Daniel Kosinski to rush for 132 yards last week. The Trojans will look to avenge a 62-0 loss to Delone in 2018.

Elizabethtown (1-0) at Dover (0-1): Following a difficult home defeat to Shippensburg, Dover welcomes a Elizabethtown team coming off a victory at Donegal. Last season, the Eagles lost a shootout to the Bears, 61-40. Elizabethtown sophomore quarterback will look for his first touchdown pass of the season in the game.

Eastern York (0-1) at Hanover (0-1): These teams suffered much different losses in Week Zero. Eastern led at times and lost a close game at Columbia, while Hanover was defeated by 35 at home by Susquehannock. In 2018, the Golden Knights lit up the Nighthawks, 47-21, and will look for an early-season victory over a D-III team under senior quarterback Trevor Seitz.

Bishop McDevitt (0-1) at Gettysburg (1-0): After opening up the season with a road victory over D-I South Western, Gettysburg will host a motivated Bishop McDevitt team. The Crusaders are coming off a loss to Cumberland Valley. McDevitt went 13-2 in 2018 and will look to get back on track against the Warriors. McDevitt’s defense is led by senior safety Lonnie Rice, an NCAA D-I commit to Buffalo.

Solanco (0-1) at Kennard-Dale (1-0): These teams enter with a much different feel. K-D scored 55 points in a blowout win over Pequea Valley, while Solanco gave up 55 to Northeastern. When these teams met last season, the Golden Mules handed the Rams a 40-point loss. Solanco will lean on its running game after it racked up 251 yards on the ground in Week Zero.

Littlestown (1-0) at Susquehannock (1-0): After each team secured large victories in Week Zero, both will try to pick up a cross-division victory. The Warriors unleashed their running game on Hanover to the tune of 291 yards and will look to control this game as well. In 2018, the Thunderbolts beat the Warriors, 29-14.

West York (0-1) at Shippensburg (1-0): After beating Dover in Week Zero, Shippensburg looks to add another win vs. a Y-A D-II foe. In its season opener, things went as bad as possible for West York in a 60-0 loss to Central York. Senior quarterback Corey Wise will try to get the offense back on track this week in a match-up that Shippensburg won in 2018.

DIVISION III

Bermudian Springs (0-1) at Boiling Springs (0-1): Bermudian looks to get into the win column after starting the season with a loss to D-I New Oxford. Boiling Springs enters at 0-1 after a double-digit defeat against Littlestown. The Eagles have won the past three meetings with the Bubblers.

Biglerville (0-1) at Steel-High (1-0): After suffering a 21-point loss last week, Biglerville will try to get its offense going this week and score its first points of the season. Steel-High enters with a 1-0 record and won this match-up last season, 39-13. The Canners will try to establish their running game with junior running back Kalen Sharrah.

Bishop Carroll (1-0) at Fairfield (0-1): These two teams had very different Week Zero results, but there was a zero on both scoreboards. The Huskies ran for 231 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Carrick, while the Green Knights lost 77-0 against Penns Valley. Fairfield’s offense features young quarterbacks and they will get more experience against a talented team this week.

Trinity (1-0) at York Catholic (0-1): After an undefeated regular season in 2018, the Fighting Irish’s campaign to repeat as D-III champion got off to a rough start in a loss to Suburban. York Catholic looks to rebound against a Trinity team that beat Delone Catholic, 23-8, in Week Zero. Last season, York Catholic defeated Trinity, 19-3.

West Perry (1-0) at York Tech (0-1): After going winless for the previous two seasons, York Tech nearly secured a season-opening victory over James Buchanan. West Perry picked up a 30-point victory over Juniata in Week Zero after an 8-4 season in 2018. The Mustangs beat the Spartans, 55-6, in 2018.

