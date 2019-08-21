The York-Adams League teams are involved in 18 season-opening football games on Friday, Aug. 23. Below, The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers predict the winners of all of those Week Zero contests.
THE GAMES
(All games at 7 p.m. Friday)
Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford at South Western, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Central York at West York, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Dover, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
South Western at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Solanco, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at McCaskey, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
York Tech at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
York High at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
THE PICKS
Steve Heiser
Bermudian Spirngs
Big Spring
Hempfield
Delone Catholic
Central York
Shippensburg
Eastern York
Penns Valley
Gettysburg
Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Solanco
Red Lion
Lampeter-Strasburg
York Catholic
James Buchanan
Pittsburgh Central Catholic
ROB ROSE
New Oxford
Big Spring
Hempfield
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dover
Eastern York
Penns Valley
Gettysburg
Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale
Boiling Springs
Northeastern
Red Lion
Lampeter-Strasburg
York Catholic
James Buchanan
Pittsburgh Central Catholic
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
New Oxford
Biglerville
Hempfield
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dover
Eastern York
Fairfield
Gettysburg
Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Northeastern
Red Lion
Lampeter-Strasburg
York Suburban
James Buchanan
Pittsburgh Central Catholic
CONSENSUS
New Oxford (2-1)
Big Spring (2-1)
Hempfield (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Dover (2-1)
Eastern York (3-0)
Penns Valley (2-1)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Susquehannock (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Littlestown (2-1)
Northeastern (2-1)
Red Lion (3-0)
Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0)
York Catholic (2-1)
James Buchanan (3-0)
Pittsburgh Central Catholic (3-0)
