Buy Photo Red Lion defensive tackle Joe Jefferis works out against a teammate during a recent practice. The Lions and all of the other players in the York-Adams League will finally get a chance to hit an opponent in a real game on Friday night. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 18 season-opening football games on Friday, Aug. 23. Below, The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers predict the winners of all of those Week Zero contests.

THE GAMES

(All games at 7 p.m. Friday)

Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford at South Western, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Central York at West York, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Dover, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Solanco, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

York Tech at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

York High at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

THE PICKS

Steve Heiser

Bermudian Spirngs

Big Spring

Hempfield

Delone Catholic

Central York

Shippensburg

Eastern York

Penns Valley

Gettysburg

Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Solanco

Red Lion

Lampeter-Strasburg

York Catholic

James Buchanan

Pittsburgh Central Catholic

ROB ROSE

New Oxford

Big Spring

Hempfield

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dover

Eastern York

Penns Valley

Gettysburg

Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale

Boiling Springs

Northeastern

Red Lion

Lampeter-Strasburg

York Catholic

James Buchanan

Pittsburgh Central Catholic

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

New Oxford

Biglerville

Hempfield

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dover

Eastern York

Fairfield

Gettysburg

Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Northeastern

Red Lion

Lampeter-Strasburg

York Suburban

James Buchanan

Pittsburgh Central Catholic

CONSENSUS

New Oxford (2-1)

Big Spring (2-1)

Hempfield (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dover (2-1)

Eastern York (3-0)

Penns Valley (2-1)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Susquehannock (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Littlestown (2-1)

Northeastern (2-1)

Red Lion (3-0)

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0)

York Catholic (2-1)

James Buchanan (3-0)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic (3-0)