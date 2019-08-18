CLOSE VIDEO: Central York QB Cade Pribula and his younger brother, WR Beau, discuss their relationship as brothers and teammates. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406

Story Highlights Central York is coming off an 8-3 season in 2018.

Rising sophomore Beau Pribula replaces his brother, Cade Pribula at quarterback.

Beau Pribula already received an NCAA DIvision I scholarship offer from Temple.

Editor's note: This is one in a continuing series of team previews for the 2019 York-Adams League football season:

Most teams would be concerned about replacing a quarterback with the talent to play at an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school.

For Central York High, there’s a chance the team actually upgraded at the position this season.

With Cade Pribula having graduated and preparing for his freshman season at the University of Delaware, the Panthers turn to his younger brother, rising sophomore Beau Pribula, to replace the 2,872 yards that Cade Pribula threw for in 2018.

Although Beau Pribula spent last season primarily playing wide receiver, he has already caught the attention of NCAA Division I coaches as a quarterback. Beau Pribula received an offer from Temple University in June.

The younger Pribula brother has spent time with the Central York program and coach Josh Oswalt for the last two seasons and Oswalt is confident he’ll be ready for the rigors of running the offense.

“He was able to be with me in all those quarterback meetings and work with the breakdown of film,” Oswalt said.

As Beau Pribula transitions to quarterback, he is helped by the return of rising junior wide receiver Taylor Wright-Rawls. In his first season playing varsity, Wright-Rawls finished second in the York-Adams League in receiving yards with 995.

“He has a great core of receivers he is blessed with,” Oswalt said. “They’re easy to throw to, they’re easy to work with (and) they want to go that extra mile.”

Although the Panthers are replacing the league’s top quarterback and several York-Adams Division I All-Stars, Oswalt said the players have been working out together on their own three-to-four times per week since May and will be on the same page when the season begins.

“We’re on track, actually ahead of track, as far as taking care of our offense and getting our offense where it has to be,” Oswalt said.

Following is a capsule preview of the 2019 Central York season.

►Team: Central York Panthers.

►Coach: Josh Oswalt, fourth year.

►2018 record: 8-3 overall, 5-2 in York-Adams Division I.

►Key losses (Division I All-Stars in bold):Cade Pribula, quarterback; Saahir Cornelius, wide receiver/safety; Devin Gaffney, lineman; Reid Hershner, tight end/defensive end; Darnell Johnson, defensive back; Ben Bartkowski, lineman; Anthony Tsirigos, linebacker/running back.

►Key returners (Division I All-Stars in bold):Beau Pribula, sophomore, quarterback/safety; Ian McNaughton, senior, lineman; Taylor Wright-Rawls, junior, wide receiver/safety; George Drivas, senior, linebacker/running back; Nick Basile, senior, kicker/punter.

►2019 schedule (Division I games in bold): Aug. 23 at West York (7 p.m.); Aug. 30 at Cumberland Valley (7 p.m.); Sept. 6 vs. Hempfield (7 p.m.); Sept. 13 at Red Lion (7 p.m.); Sept. 20 vs. New Oxford (7 p.m.); Sept. 27 vs. South Western (7 p.m.); Oct. 4 vs. Spring Grove (7 p.m.); Oct. 11 vs. Northeastern (7 p.m.); Oct. 18 at Dallastown (7 p.m.); Oct. 25 vs. York High (7 p.m.)

