With a new head coach and a number of talented players having graduated from last season’s team, all eyes are on West York rising senior quarterback Corey Wise in 2019.

Wise said he doesn’t feel any pressure heading into the season and is excited to become even more of a leader than the quarterback usually is, with Ivan Quinones in his first year as the Bulldogs’ coach.

“I don’t really think it’s going to be any pressure because I’ve kind of been doing this for a little bit,” Wise said. “I know all these guys have potential. So, I have faith in them and they have faith in me.”

Among the York-Adams Division II All-Stars that graduated are first-team running back and wide receiver, Ay’Jaun Marshall and Andrew LaManna, respectively. Marshall will play for Army, while LaManna heads to Shippensburg University.

Wise said that although replacing those two standouts at skill positions won’t be easy, some younger players have stepped up. Most notably on that list, according to Wise, was junior safety Joey DeJesus.

“They’re not Andrew LaManna, they’re not Ay’Jaun (Marshall), but these guys know what they’re doing,” Wise said. “Even though they’re inexperienced, they’re learning and they’re good guys to be around.”

In Quinones’ first season, Wise said the Bulldogs will still feature a spread offense, but will look to run the ball more. He said as part of his individual goals are to repeat as Division II first-team quarterback and become the 2019 Division II Offensive Player of the Year. Wise spent more time in the weight room and on agility drills this summer to become a running threat.

Despite the loss of all-star players at skill positions and a coaching change, Wise said expectations for the Bulldogs are no different than in the past.

“Same expectations as always,” he said. “We should be up there competing for the Division II title.”

Ivan Quinones (Photo: Ivan Quinones)

Following is a capsule preview of the 2019 West York season.

►Team: West York Bulldogs.

►Coach: Ivan Quinones, first year.

►2018 record: 5-6 overall, 5-1 York-Adams Division II.

►Key losses (Division II All-Stars in bold):Ay’Jaun Marshall, running back; Andrew LaManna, wide receiver; Austin Coy, lineman; Shane Kauffman, wide receiver; Luke Stine, tight end.

►Key returners (Division II All-Stars in bold):Corey Wise, senior, quarterback/defensive back; Jacob Snyder, senior, lineman; Joey DeJesus, junior safety; Joden Nelson, sophomore, lineman; Chaz Etheridge, junior, wide receiver/linebacker.

►2019 schedule (Division II games in bold): Aug. 23 at Central York (7 p.m.); Aug. 30 at Shippensburg (7 p.m.); Sept. 7 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (1 p.m.); Sept. 13 vs. Gettysburg (7 p.m.); Sept. 21 at Wyomissing (7 p.m.); Sept. 27 at Susquehannock (7 p.m.); Oct. 4 vs. Eastern York (7 p.m.); Oct. 11 at Kennard-Dale (7 p.m.); Oct. 18 vs. York Suburban (7 p.m.); Oct. 25 at Dover (7 p.m.)

