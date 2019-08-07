Story Highlights The Delone Catholic football team is coming off a 10-2 season in 2018.

Delone opens the 2018 season with Trinity, York Suburban and Steel-High.

Both of Delone's losses last season came against York Catholic.

The 2019 Delone-York Catholic game on Oct. 18 will be televised by ABC27.

The Delone Catholic football team will have to have its "A" game from opening night in 2019.

The Squires, after playing in the District 3 Class 2-A championship game in 2018, will open their nonleague season with clashes against Trinity, York Suburban and Steel-High — all teams expected to compete for District 3 playoff berths.

Delone swept those three teams last season in impressive fashion on the way to a standout season. The Squires wouldn't mind seeing a repeat of that success.

Because of that preseason slate, Delone head coach Corey Zortman will have a good idea of just where his team stands when league play begins Sept. 14.

The good news for Zortman is that his team — which will have to replace a handful of all-stars in quarterback Evan Brady, running backs Tyler Monto and Logan Brown and linemen Andrew Shipley and Zack Groft — vividly remembers last year’s heartbreaking loss to rival York Catholic in the 2-A title game in overtime.

“There’s a lot of motivation for us,” senior quarterback Kevin Mowery said. “To know that we were that close and that it’s been six, seven years since we won our last district championship, our main goal is to do it this year.”

The squad is extra pumped up after finding out that their home contest on Oct. 18 against the Irish will be televised by ABC27 this season. Both of Delone's losses last season during a 10-2 campaign came against the Fighting Irish.

“We’re hungry,” senior Austin Staub said. “And we’re ready.”

►Team: Delone Catholic Squires.

►Coach: Corey Zortman, fifth season.

►2018 record: 10-2 overall, 6-1 York-Adams Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): Tyler Monto, running back/linebacker; Evan Brady, quarterback/defensive back; Andrew Shipley, offensive/defensive lineman; Logan Brown, running back/defensive back; Chico Oparanozie, offensive/defensive lineman; Zack Groft, offensive/defensive lineman.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): Nick Groft, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Colin Gebhart, senior, running back/defensive back; Kevin Mowery, senior, quarterback/defensive back; Tate Neiderer, junior, running back/linebacker; Austin Staub, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Josh Fulton, junior, running back/linebacker; Mason Clabaugh, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Joe Hernandez, senior, running back/linebacker.

►2019 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 23 vs. Trinity; Aug. 30 at York Suburban; Sept. 6 vs. Steel-High; Sept. 14 at York Tech (1 p.m.); Sept. 20 vs. Littlestown; Sept. 27 at Biglerville; Oct. 4 vs. Bermudian Springs; Oct. 11 at Fairfield; Oct. 18 vs. York Catholic; Oct. 25 at Hanover.

