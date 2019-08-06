Story Highlights Bermudian Springs High football is coming off a 9-4 season in 2018.

The Eagles had six York-Adams Division III All-Stars graduate from the 2018 team.

Discipline in practice for younger players has been the team's focus this summer.

Editor's note: This is one in a continuing series of team previews for the 2019 York-Adams League football season:

To repeat the success from last year’s 9-4 football season, Bermudian Springs’ focus is on discipline and team chemistry in 2019.

With six York-Adams Division III All-Stars graduated, including quarterback Chase Dull, rising senior lineman Joe Cooper said the Eagles can replicate their winning ways if the team is on the same page again.

“We need to get as close as we were last year,” Cooper said. “Last year toward the end of the season, we were a closely-knit team and we were playing really well together. As long as we can get to that point this year, we’ll have another successful season.”

In addition to building team chemistry, Cooper added that the seniors need to be examples on the field that the younger players can look up to. With a number of players replacing talented players in key positions, making sure everyone knows where they’re supposed to be is the biggest focus this offseason.

“We’re just trying to teach them discipline,” Cooper said. "During workouts, we don’t mess around. We get our work in and then we mess around after practice.”

Cooper said the Eagles' team returns a bunch of talented players capable of filling the shoes of last year’s seniors. Among those are rising seniors, and York-Adams Division III All-Stars, Kolt Byers and Carter King.

He added that, as always, the team’s goal headed into the season was to win the divisiokn, which is something he said is possible for this group. With only 10 guaranteed games left for the seniors, motivating the rest of the team will be their mission in 2019.

“If we all give it 100% every play, we’ll be the best team out there every game,” Cooper said. “The problem is going to be getting everyone to give their 100% every time they can.”

Following is a capsule preview of the 2019 Bermudian Springs season.

►Team: Bermudian Springs Eagles.

►Coach: Jon DeFoe, 20th season.

►2018 record: 9-4 overall, 5-2 York-Adams Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold):Trace Grim, running back/linebacker; Nate McCollum, lineman; Chase Dull, quarterback; Chase Wood, senior/defensive back; Billy Novak, lineman; Tyler Sims, tight end/linebacker.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): Kolt Byers, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Carter King, lineman; JJ Talley, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Joe Cooper, senior, lineman.

►2019 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 23 at New Oxford (7 p.m.); Aug. 30 at Boiling Springs (7 p.m.); Sept. 6 vs. Shippensburg (7 p.m.); Sept. 13 vs. Hanover (7 p.m.); Sept. 20 at Fairfield (7 p.m.); Sept. 27 vs. York Catholic (7 p.m.); Oct. 4 at Delone Catholic (7 p.m.); Oct. 11 vs. York Tech (7 p.m.); Oct. 18 at Littlestown (7 p.m.); Oct. 25 vs. Biglerville (7 p.m.)

