Story Highlights Trevor Seitz threw for 2,800 yards and 37 touchdowns in his first season.

Seitz averaged 18 points per game for the Eastern York basketball team last year.

He was named the York-Adams Division II second-team quarterback.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Trevor Seitz, left, looks to get past Northern York's Cam Kearns during Bobcat Tip-Off Classic basketball action at Northeastern High School in Manchester Township, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Northern York would win the game 66-45. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Most high school quarterbacks can only dream of throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Trevor Seitz put up those numbers in his first varsity season and had to be begged to join the football team.

The Eastern York High signal caller led a high-scoring offense on the gridiron last season, but his top priority is basketball. If not for a coaching change at the school, and some relentless friends, Seitz likely never would've stepped back onto the field.

A favorite teacher: Eastern York coach Josh Campbell taught Seitz science in middle school and the pair had a good relationship.

“If coach Campbell was not the football coach, I don’t think he would’ve played,” said Justin Seitz, the Eastern York basketball coach and Trevor Seitz’s father.

Trevor Seitz said that he declined double-digit attempts from Campbell and teammates to join the team before they finally wore him down and he decided to come out for the squad, but he was glad he did.

The main reason Trevor Seitz didn’t want to play football was he thought it would hurt his ability to play basketball. He was worried he could risk injury and miss time on the court. At 5-feet, 10 inches and 145 pounds last season, he said he didn’t have the best body for the sport.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Trevor Seitz, right, sets up a slam dunk by teammate Demonte Martin as the Golden Knights host York Tech, Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

This summer, Trevor Seitz committed to adding to his frame in the weight room and said he is up to 155 pounds and also had growth spurt that has him at 6 feet tall.

Difficult transition: It wasn’t perfect from the beginning though. Initially, he said that he missed throws to wide-open receivers and got into arguments with his pass catchers about whether throws should have been caught or not.

“It felt really weird,” Trevor Seitz said. “Putting that helmet on for the first time, it was completely different. I had to learn how to read a defense again and that was difficult.”

During the second game of the season against Hanover, everything changed. Trevor Seitz threw for 296 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-21 victory and got the confidence he needed to fuel a successful season.

Hoop dreams: Heading into his senior year, Trevor Seitz and his teammates are more comfortable with the offense. The Golden Knights’ leader, however, faces another challenge.

He is focused on playing basketball in college and that means a large amount of his time in the summer is spent playing with his Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team, the York Ballers.

#YAIAA boys' basketball update: Trevor Seitz with a 3 here to pull EY to within 8. pic.twitter.com/wMriiF94qk — York-Adams Scores, News and Updates (@YAIAAscores) January 22, 2019

Campbell and Trevor Seitz work together to ensure that the quarterback is caught up on what he misses, but the coach knows it’s not easy for him to play both sports at a high level.

“It takes a special individual,” Campbell said. “Trevor wants to succeed at both, so he has to be responsible. We work together and he communicates his schedule to me and we organize things.”

Trevor Seitz estimated he spends 10 hours on basketball to every hour he is on the football field. To make up for the lost time, he said that Campbell sends him plays they worked on in practice so he can learn them. In a recent 7-on-7 game, Trevor Seitz said the first time he ran a play that Campbell sent him it worked perfectly.

“It’s really difficult because I don’t get to go to a lot of the football stuff,” Trevor Seitz said. “(Campbell) knows I am a basketball-first guy, but he does a good job of telling me, ‘You’re the quarterback, you’re the leader, you need to help our team.’”

Eastern York quarterback Trevor Seitz runs through a ladder drill at practice. Seitz has thrown for eight touchdowns in Eastern's first two games, both wins, in his first season under center. (Photo: Jacob Calvin Meyer photo)

While his focus is on playing basketball in college, Trevor Seitz hasn’t closed the door on a football future if the right offer comes. He said that seven NCAA Division III basketball coaches have been in contact with him, but hoped that his AAU season will increase his recruiting status.

Last season, Trevor Seitz averaged 18 points per game on Golden Knights team that finished 19-6 and won the York-Adams Division II title.

Prove them wrong: Although football isn’t his top priority, Trevor Seitz is motivated to have another big season. Following a year where he posted big statistical numbers, he was insulted by being named the York-Adams Division II second-team quarterback, behind West York’s Corey Wise, who threw for fewer yards and touchdowns.

“When I saw that, my jaw just dropped,” Trevor Seitz said. “I will never forget that after the year that I had. That makes me want to do even better than I did last year and prove people wrong.”

Despite his desire to prove people wrong, Trevor Seitz said his goals for the football season are to have a winning record and change the perception of the program. The Knights were 3-7 in 2018.

With a pair of wide receivers going to NCAA Division I schools in Demonte Martin (Robert Morris) and Dylan Zurin (Saint Francis,) Trevor Seitz has heard plenty of people question how good he will be without them.

For those who continue to doubt him, including people in the Eastern York community, Trevor Seitz has a simple message — buy a ticket and see him play for yourself.

“Come and watch and see that I am not just throwing it up and they’re catching it,” Trevor Seitz said. “Come and watch where the ball is going and how much of the play I am making.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.