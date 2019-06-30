Ricky Ortega (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF 247SPORTS.COM)

Coatesville senior quarterback Ricky Ortega announced his commitment to Villanova on Thursday.

Ortega is the son of former York High head coach Matt Ortega, who is now the head coach at Coatesville.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder also had offers from William & Mary, Elon, Monmouth, Holy Cross and others. His final three schools were Villanova, Monmouth, and Elon.

A starter since his freshman year, Ricky Ortega has more than 7,000 passing yards and 100 passing touchdowns going into his senior season. He’s also got more than 30 rushing touchdowns and 2,000 rush yards.

The quarterback is in range of state records in career passing yards (10,948) and touchdown passes (137). Port Allegany’s Matt Bodamer set both records in 2012.

Ricky Ortega has led Coatesville to two straight PIAA District 1 Class 6-A championships. Last season, the Red Raiders made it to the state semifinals before falling to District 3 champ Harrisburg, 27-24, to end the season 14-1.

A rematch is scheduled with Harrisburg for Week 1 of the upcoming season, and Ortega’s goal is to get revenge en route to a state title.

“It still haunts me today, that game. The good thing is our team is working really hard for a chance at redemption,” Ricky Ortega said. “We haven’t gotten over that hump. We’ve won two District 1 championships and three Ches-Mont championships. I want to win those two and also win states.”

Matt Ortega went 37-18 during a five-year stint as York High's head coach that ended in 2009.