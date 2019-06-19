Story Highlights York Suburban lineman Garth Barclay has verbally committed to Syracuse.

The 6-foot, 7-inch, 250-pounder is rated the No. 20 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Syracuse is coming off a 10-3 season, which was the team's best season in years.

York Suburban High School lineman Garth Barclay will play college football in a Power Five Conference.

The Trojans’ standout announced his verbal commitment to Syracuse on his Twitter site on Wednesday evening, saying: “With great appreciation and respect for everyone who has helped me along the way, I am very happy to announce my commitment to Syracuse University.”

The 6-foot, 7-inch, 250-pound Barclay is the No. 20 recruit in Pennsylvania for the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. That service rated him as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale.

“He’s pound for pound one of the strongest kids on our team,” Suburban coach Andy Loucks had previously said about his towering Trojan. “His technique on the lifts are perfect. He’s spent a lot of time in the offseason in getting better.”

Loucks also said earlier that Barclay, who has gained 70 pounds since his freshman season, is not yet close to peaking.

“Wherever he goes, he’s going to get better physically and technically,” Loucks said. “When I was recruiting for colleges, that was something we always took into account. We wanted to know if they were a finished product or if they could continue growing for us. … They know he’s only going to get better when they get a hold of him.”

Size runs in the Barclay family. Garth's father, Pete, is 6-8 and played football at Princeton. His mother, Kate, was also an athlete, competing on the rowing team at Princeton. His brother, Gavin, stands at 6-6 and weighs in at 310 pounds and is a starting offensive lineman for Lafayette.

Garth Barclay also had offers from Virginia, UConn, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan, among others.

Syracuse, coached by Dino Babers, is coming off a 10-3 season in 2018, which was the program’s best record since a 10-3 mark in 2001. The Orange capped last season with a 34-18 win vs. West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl.

Syracuse plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference and finished second in the Atlantic Division at 6-2.

Barclay was a first-team York-Adams Division II coaches all-star last season at both offensive tackle and defensive end.

Barclay will be able to make his commitment official on National Letter of Intent Day in December.

