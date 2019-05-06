Story Highlights York High's Dayjure Stewart was named the West MVP in the Pa. East-West Game.

Stewart ran 11 times for 65 yards and caught three passes for 62 yards.

York High's Robb Rideout had 87 yards on five catches for the West team.

Eastern York's Demonte Martin caught two passes for 63 yards.

York High's Robb Rideout, left, looks on as teammate Dayjure Stewart, center runs the ball for a touchdown vs. Northern York in a District 3 Class 5-A playoff game last season. Both Stewart and Rideout excelled Sunday in the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association East-West Game on Sunday in Altoona.

York County players put on quite a show during a rainy Sunday in Altoona.

Three local athletes powered the West team to a 41-35 triumph over the East team in the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association East-West Game at Mansion Park Stadium.

The area contingent was led by York High standout Dayjure Stewart, who brought home most valuable player honors for the West side.

Stewart finished the game with 127 yards from scrimmage. He led the West with 65 yards rushing on 11 carries, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He also had three catches for 62 yards, averaging nearly 21 yards per reception. Stewart had a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Stewart, however, wasn't the only York County standout in the game.

Another York High star, Robb Rideout, finished with five catches for 87 yards, averaging more than 17 yards per catch. That included a 65-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Rideout also carried the ball twice, but suffered 11 yards in losses on fumble-exchange miscues.

Eastern York wide receiver Demonte Martin runs through a drill run by head coach Josh Campbell last season. Martin was one of three York County players to excel in Sunday's Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association East-West Game.

Eastern York's Demonte Martin also had a 23-yard, third-quarter touchdown reception and finished the game with two receptions for 63 yards, averaging more than 31 yards per catch.

Rideout, Martin and Stewart were the top three receivers in yardage for the West team.

All three York County players have committed to play college football next season. Stewart is set to play at the Football Championship Subdivision level for Illinois State. Martin is also an FCS recruit for Robert Morris. Rideout plans to play NCAA Division II football for Millersville Unviersity. All three local players are coming off all-state seasons.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound Stewart rushed for more than 3,000 yards this season — setting a York-Adams League record and becoming just the second District 3 player and just the ninth in PIAA history to rush for more than 3,000 yards in one year. He also set the District 3 playoff single-game rushing record (463 yards) in a first-round win against Northern York.

The 6-0, 170-pound Rideout totaled 84.5 tackles as a hard-hitting defensive back for the Bearcats. He intercepted four passes and had 20 pass break-ups. Offensively, he caught 28 passes for 886 yards and ran the ball 37 times for 483 yards. He totaled 21 touchdowns in 13 games, scoring on about a third of his touches. He averaged more than 21 yards per touch.

The 6-5, 195-pound Martin led all Y-A receivers in receptions (61), yards (1,018) and touchdowns (19) last season.

The York County players helped the West beat the East for a third straight season. The East holds an 11-7 edge overall in the series.

Dallastown lineman Raymond Christas and Red Lion linebacker/fullback Eli Workinger were chosen for the East-West Game, but declined to participate. Dallastown's Nyzair Smith was also picked for the West team, but didn't play.

Northeastern head coach Jon Scepanski was listed as an assistant coach on the East team.

Next year's game will be played on Memorial Day weekend and will be played before the Big 33 Classic.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.