Story Highlights Red Lion tight end Elijah Workinger and Eastern York wide receiver Demonte Martin were chosen for the East-West game.

They join York HIgh's Dayjure Stewart and Rob Rideout and Dallastown's Nyzair Smith and Raymond Christas.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Elijah Workinger is one of six York-Adams League players who have been selected for the East-West all-star game. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two of the best football players in the York-Adams League this past season were recently selected for the annual East-West all-star game.

After not making the original rosters in late January, Red Lion's Elijah Workinger and Eastern York's Demonte Martin were both chosen as replacement players for the game hosted by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.

About Workinger: Workinger, who has chosen to play tight end at NCAA Division II Millersville next season, did everything for Red Lion this past season.

He was the Y-A D-I Defensive Player of the Year at middle linebacker, while also operating as one of the league's top kickers and blockers as a fullback.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 250-pound bruiser caught 28 passes for 454 yards and six scores, while adding 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

On the West team roster, Workinger is listed as an H-back.

About Martin: Martin, who has chosen to play college football at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Robert Morris, was the league's top receiver in almost every statistical category last season.

Congratulations @oso_mont On Your Invite To The 18th Annual PSFCA East/West All Star Game!!! Another Bright Spot On The Beginning Of A New Journey! Keep Grinding!#goodasGOLD#knightVISIONpic.twitter.com/59SL25gJFi — EY Football (@EYGKFB) February 24, 2019

The 6-5 wideout led the York-Adams League with 61 receptions, 1,018 yards and 19 touchdowns for an Eastern York offense that was one of the most potent in the league.

Joining other Y-A League players: Workinger and Martin join York High's Dayjure Stewart and Rob Rideout as well as Dallastown's Raymond Christas and Nyzair Smith in representing the Y-A League on the West squad.

All six players were all-state selections and Division I first-team all-stars.

The all-stars will go up against Northeastern head coach Joe Scepanski, who is an assistant coach for the East squad.

The East/West Game is on 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.

