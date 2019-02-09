Story Highlights Matt Glennon has been named the new head football coach at York Tech.

Glennon was previously Tech's head coach in 2013-2014, compiling a 4-16 mark.

Tech is coming off an 0-10 season. Its last football win came in 2016.

York Tech's new head football coach is a familiar face to the Spartans' program.

The school has announced that Matt Glennon will lead the football program in 2019. The announcement was made in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Glennon previously led the Tech program in 2013 and 2014, leading the Spartans to a combined record of 4-16 before resigning for personal reasons.

Glennon succeeds Charlie Troxell as Tech's head coach. Troxell retired in November after leading the Spartans for six seasons, over two different stints, while compiling a 6-54 overall mark, including 0-10 last season. Tech hasn't earned a football win since 2016, when the Spartans finished 4-6. That was the program's highest win total since 1994.

Tech has traditionally struggled in the York-Adams League, largely because of the lack of a feeder system.

Tech's last winning season (5-4-1) came in 1983. The Spartans' only league division title came in 1976, when they shared the York County Division II championship with Spring Grove in 1976.

Glennon previously coached football as a varsity assistant at Hayfield, Central Dauphin, York Tech, York High and West York high schools. He has also been a head football coach at Westmont Hilltop in Johnstown and Tech. Glennon’s teams at Westmont Hilltop went 10-30 in his four seasons there.

He played high school football at West York, where he earned first-team All-York-Adams honors as a tight end. He then moved on to to play tight end and fullback at Dickinson.

Glennon is employed by Tech as a social studies teacher.