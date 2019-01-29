Story Highlights Red Lion's Elijah Workinger committed to Millersville to play tight end.

York High's Rob Rideout chose to be a wide receiver for the Marauders.

West York's Andrew LaManna committed to play wide receiver at Shippensburg.

Red Lion's Elijah Workinger, shown here being tackled, committed to play tight end at Millersville University on Monday.

Two of the best football players from the York-Adams League will soon be teammates.

Red Lion’s Elijah Workinger and York High’s Rob Rideout both verbally committed to NCAA Division II Millersville University this week.

Workinger will play tight end and Rideout will be a wide receiver, the two players said. The Marauders went 2-9 overall last season and 2-4 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Red Lion head coach Jesse Shay referred to Workinger, who also held offers from Lock Haven and Slippery Rock, as his team’s Swiss army knife during the season, because his senior captain was a crucial part of his offense, defense and special teams.

On defense, the 6-foot, 5-inch, 250-pound middle linebacker led the Y-A League in tackles with 136, seven of which went for a loss. He was the Division I Defensive Player of the Year and was a Class 6-A all-state selection at linebacker.

On offense, the tight end caught 28 passes for 454 yards and six scores, while adding 97 yards and two scores on the ground in the Lions’ run-heavy, run-pass option system.

Workinger was also the best kicker in the league, making 41 of 43 extra points and 7 of 8 field goals, including a long of 49. He was named a Division I all-star by the coaches at linebacker, tight end and kicker.

While Workinger won the award as the top D-I defensive player in 2018, Rideout won the award in 2017.

York High's Rob Rideout, right, committed to play wide receiver at Millersville University on Sunday.

The 6-0, 170-pound defensive back was a two-time all-state selection for the Bearcats as a lockdown cornerback. He totaled 84.5 tackles, 20 pass break-ups and four interceptions this past season.

As a wide receiver, Rideout was the Bearcats’ second-best offensive player behind Dayjure Stewart. The home-run hitter caught 28 passes for 886 yards and ran for 483 yards on 37 carries. He totaled 21 touchdowns in 13 games, scoring on about a third of his touches.

The two York County standouts led their teams to co-Division I titles in 2018. The Lions and Bearcats both went 6-1 in D-I play, with Red Lion defeating visiting York High at Horn Field in an exciting fourth-quarter comeback.

Workinger played a vital role in the comeback. In the fourth quarter, he forced a fumble, kicked a successful onside kick and made the game-winning extra point.

LaManna picks Shippensburg: Workinger and Rideout weren’t the only Y-A League stars to commit this week to a PSAC school.

West York wide receiver Andrew LaManna committed to NCAA Division II Shippensburg University.

West York's Andrew LaManna plans to play college football for Shippensburg University.

The 6-5, 190-pound senior caught 59 passes for 770 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also scored 11 two-point conversions, utilizing his basketball skills to box out defensive backs and catch jump balls in the end zone.

Ness chooses Westminster: Another Red Lion player recently committed to play college football.

Lions running back Tyler Ness picked Division III Westminster College.

Ness navigated his way in Red Lion’s run-pass option offense to 624 rushing yards on 153 carries.

Stewart not a finalist for award: In other York High football news, Stewart was not named one of the five finalists for the Mr. Pennsylvania Football award.

Stewart, who ran for 3,045 yards and scored 40 touchdowns in York High’s 11-2 season, was one of 30 finalists in December. Last week, the 6-0, 200-pound back committed to Division I Football Championship Subdivision Illinois State.

The teams for the Big 33 Classic will be released on Thursday, and Stewart, as well as other Y-A League athletes, have an opportunity to make the historic all-star game. The rosters for the Pennsylvania East-West Game are also set to be announced Thursday.

Galbreath picks York College: One of the top girls’ basketball players in the York-Adams League is staying close to home for college.

Susquehannock’s Jayla Galbreath committed to play women’s basketball last Saturday to York College.

Galbreath is fourth in the Y-A League scoring at 13.5 points per game.

Bulldogs honored: The West York girls’ volleyball team, which won a state Class 3-A title in the fall, was honored by the Pennsylvania Senate on Monday.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-28, and state Rep. Seth Grove, R-196, welcomed the Bulldogs and took a picture in the Senate chamber.

It was West York's first-ever state girls' volleyball crown.

Hockey all-star game: The Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star Game is set for the York City Ice Arena at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The middle school game will take place at 6:15 p.m. before the high school contest.

Five York County players, two from Dallastown and three from Central York, will participate in the game. Camden Schanberger and Brandon Hole will represent the Wildcats, while goalie Carter Crebbs, Carter McCormick and Garrett Myers will represent the Panthers.

