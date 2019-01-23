CLOSE VIDEO: Dallastown two-way lineman Raymond Christas discusses his role as the team's center and member of the defensive line. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Story Highlights Dallastown's Raymond Christas has won a $4,000 scholarship from the QB Club of York.

Christas is a standout football player and wrestler for the Wildcats.

He was all-state in football at center and is undefeated on the wrestling mat.

Buy Photo Raymond Christas (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A standout senior season has gotten even better for Dallastown High School’s Raymond Christas.

To the tune of $4,000.

Christas has been named the 2019 winner of the $4,000 Charles Larson Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Quarterback Club of York. The scholarship, named after a late QB Club of York booster, has been awarded for more than four decades to a top York County senior football player for his exploits on and off the field.

Considered by many the best two-way lineman in the York-Adams League, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 260-pound Christas was selected as a Class 6-A all-state performer on the offensive line by two different groups. The Pennsylvania Football Writers honored him, and he was also named to the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select First Team.

“He’s a monster,” Dallastown head coach Ron Miller said of his star center. “He just doesn’t stop going. He just goes and goes on both sides of the ball. His football IQ is high. He’s tough. He’s a leader. Anything I can throw in front of his name that’s positive I can do for Raymond Christas.”

In each of the last two years, Christas was recognized by the Y-A coaches as a first-team Division I all-star on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Christas is also a force on the wrestling mat, where he’s compiled a 25-0 record this season in the 285-pound weight class and has won several tournament titles. He has a 66-8 career record.

Red Lion’s Jason Nazarenus was the runner-up for the Larson award. He is considered the alternate and will receive the award if Christas receives a full scholarship from another source.

Others considered were Spring Grove’s Eric Glass Jr., South Western’s Nicholas Boone, Susquehannock’s Matthew Mussmacher and York Catholic’s Richard Pokrivka.

Christias will receive his award at the QB Club of York banquet, which is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Out Door Country Club. Millersville University head football coach J.C. Morgan will be the featured speaker.

The Y-A League football players of the year, as selected by the league's coaches, will also be honored at the event. They are: York High’s Dayjure Stewart (D-I Offensive Player of Year), Red Lion’s Elijah Workinger (D-I Defensive Player of Year), Gettysburg’s Ammon Robinson (D-II Offensive Player of Year), Gettysburg’s Austin Heiser (D-II Defensive Player of Year), Delone Catholic’s Logan Brown (D-III Co-Offensive Player of Year), Littlestown’s Jakob Lane (D-III Co-Offensive Player of Year), York Catholic’s Jarred Kohl (D-III Defensive Co-Player of Year) and York Catholic’s Harris Kohl (D-III Defensive Co-Player of Year).

In addition, the QB Club of York will hand out two new awards this season, presented to the Y-A League’s best overall player and top overall coach.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.