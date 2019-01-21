New England Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer competed in the 2004 Big 33 all-star football game. Each of the 53 Super Bowls has included at least one former Big 33 player. (Photo: Elise Amendola, AP)

The Big 33 Football Classic’s Super Bowl streak lives.

All 53 Super Bowl match-ups have included at least one former player from the high school football all-star game, a streak that Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will extend again this year.

The Cleveland native led Ohio to victory in 2004 over a Pennsylvania team that featured WPIAL stars Darrelle Revis of Aliquippa and Anthony Morelli of Penn Hills. Hoyer attended St. Ignatius High School.

According to Big 33 records, Philadelphia native Herb Adderley started the streak as a member of the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and II. Adderley played in the inaugural Big 33 in 1957.

The all-star game’s storied streak already was safe before the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne played for Pennsylvania in 2004 when Hoyer’s Ohio team won 34-30.

This year’s Big 33 game is May 27 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.