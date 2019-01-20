Story Highlights West York's Ay'Jaun Marshall has committed to play football for Army.

Buy Photo West York's Ay'Jaun Marshall rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of the last two seasons. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

Ay'Jaun Marshall has decided to pursue a military career and compete at college football's highest level.

The West York High School standout announced Sunday night on his Twitter account (@marshallspeed1) that he has verbally committed to play for Army.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 175-pound running back/safety becomes the first player this season from the York-Adams League to commit to a school that competes at the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level.

The Black Knights are coming off their finest season in recent memory, finishing 11-2 overall, including a 17-10 win over Navy and a dominating 70-14 triumph over Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

That was Army's fourth straight bowl win and the Black Knights became the first school to win three Armed Forces Bowls.

Marshall, despite missing several games with injuries, finished the 2018 season with 1,295 rushing yards on 171 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. He finished fourth in the York-Adams League in rushing. He also scored 20 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 39 tackles.

Marshall helped the Bulldogs rebound from an 0-5 start to finish the regular season with five straight wins and earn a District 3 Class 4-A playoff berth.

As a junior, Marshall rushed for 1,227 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. He totaled 48 tackles on defense.

He was a York-Adams League Division II first-team all-star at running back in each of the last two seasons. In 2017, he was the Offensive Player of the Year.