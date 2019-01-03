CLOSE VIDEO: Dallastown two-way lineman Raymond Christas discusses his role as the team's center and member of the defensive line. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York High's Dayjure Stewart and Rob Rideout were named first-team all-state in Class 5-A.

York High's Dayjure Stewart and Rob Rideout were named first-team all-state in Class 5-A.

Stewart was honored at running back, while Rideout was recognized at cornerback.

Eight other York-Adams League players earned second-team all-state honors.

A week after the 2018 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were announced, more York-Adams League players were recognized by a different group this week.

PAFootballNews.com released its inaugural Coaches' Select All-State Football Teams this week, with 11 Y-A players making the list — two more than on the media's list.

Three local standouts were named as first-team players by the state's coaches: Dallastown center Raymond Christas in Class 6-A and York High running back Dayjure Stewart and Bearcats' defensive back Rob Rideout in 5-A. All three seniors were first-team players on offense and defense in Y-A Division I and were also all-state selections on the writers' teams.

The other eight Y-A players recognized by the coaches were second-team all-state selections: Dallastown running back Nyzair Smith (6-A), Central York wide receiver Saahir Cornelius (6-A), Red Lion athlete Elijah Workinger (6-A), Eastern York wideout Dylan Zurin (4-A), Eastern York tight end Demonte Martin (4-A), Gettysburg middle linebacker Austin Heiser (4-A), York Suburban defensive back Savion Harrison (4-A) and York Catholic center Harris Kohl (2-A).

First-team selections: Christas, considered by many to be the best two-way lineman in the league this season, was a D-I all-star as a defensive tackle and a center, but earned all-state selections on both lists as a center. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 260-pound Christas led the way for Smith, the Wildcats' standout running back, to have another successful campaign. Dallastown used a run-heavy offense that was fast paced and Christas orchestrated the five-man offensive line unit to a successful campaign.

Stewart, the Division I Offensive Player of the Year, led the Y-A League with 3,045 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 200-pound bell cow broke the league single-season rushing record and the District 3 playoff single-game rushing record with a 468-yard performance against Northern York.



Rideout, a shutdown cornerback, joins Smith as the only two players to make an all-state list in each of the last two seasons. The 6-0, 170-pound defensive back earned a reputation as a hard-hitting player who can turn a bad pass into a defensive touchdown. Rideout totaled 84.5 tackles on the season, totaling four interceptions and 20 pass break-ups.

Rideout and Stewart led the Bearcats to one of the best seasons in school history, ending the campaign with an 11-2 record, a co-D-I title and a District 3 5-A semifinal berth.

Class 6-A second-team selections: Six of the eight second-team picks are seniors, with Harrison and Heiser as the lone juniors. Those two players, along with Zurin and Cornelius, were not on the media's list, while Central York quarterback Cade Pribula and York Catholic linebacker/offensive lineman Jarred Kohl were recognized by the media but not by the coaches.

While Stewart may have been the best running back in the league, Smith was not far behind. The 5-10, 187-pound back ran for 1,985 yards and 25 touchdowns for Dallastown.

Cornelius made the list as a slot receiver. The 5-11, 175-pound senior caught 41 passes for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Workinger — Red Lion's fullback, middle linebacker and kicker — was put on the list as an athlete. The 6-5, 250-pound captain dished out vicious blocks and scored eight touchdowns on offense, tallied a league-leading 136 tackles and made 41 of 43 extra points and 7 of 8 field goals, including a long of 49.

Class 4-A second-team picks: Martin was named to the 4-A list as a tight end after leading the Y-A League in receptions, yards and touchdowns in Eastern's pass-heavy offense. The 6-5, 195-pound senior caught 61 balls for 1,018 yards and 19 scores.

Zurin, who was one of several Golden Knights to put up big numbers on offense, was quarterback Trevor Seitz's second favorite target. Zurin, who made the 4-A team as a slot receiver, caught 35 balls for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Heiser, the son of Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser, was a 4-A pick at inside linebacker after leading the Warriors to a D-II title and a District 3 playoff berth. The 6-3, 234-pound junior was the defensive player of the year in Division II.

Harrison, a first-team D-II selection at running back and cornerback, was recognized in 4-A as a corner. The 5-7, 155-pound junior was the Trojans' best defensive back while also running for 1,231 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Class 2-A second-team player: Kohl, the co-D-III Defensive Player of the Year with his twin brother Jarred, was picked as a center by the coaches in 2-A. Harris Kohl, who put up excellent defensive stats as a defensive tackle, led an offensive line that helped the Irish win a D-III title, a District 3 crown and earned a state playoff berth.

