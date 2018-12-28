CLOSE Elijah Workinger, Nyzair Smith, Dayjure Stewart and Taylor Wright-Rawls show up on the list of the top seven plays from the 2018 Y-A football season. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York High's Dayjure Stewart and Rob Rideout were named to the Class 5-A all-state team on Friday.

Stewart totaled 3,045 yards and 40 touchdowns in his record-breaking campaign.

Rideout was the York-Adams League's top corner, tallying 84.5 tackles and four interceptions.

In total, eight Y-A League players were named all-state selections in the past two days.

Two more York-Adams League football players were selected as all-state athletes on Friday, a day after six York County seniors were recognized.

York High's star duo of running back Dayjure Stewart and defensive back Rob Rideout both made the 2018 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State in Class 5-A.

"I rank them No. 1 and 1A,” said York High head coach Russ Stoner during the season about where he’d rank Stewart and Rideout among the York-Adams League’s top players. “The only other guy I would put in that category is Cade (Pribula).”

The Class 1-A and Class 3-A lists were also released Friday, with no Y-A League representatives. In total, the York-Adams League had eight all-state players, compared to only three last season.

Dayjure Stewart: Stewart, who is also one of 30 finalists for the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Award for Classes 4-A, 5-A and 6-A, is coming off a record-breaking campaign.

York High's Dayjure Stewart runs the ball for a touchdown during District 3, Class 5-A first-round football playoff action against Northern York at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. York High would win the game 42-7.

The Division I Offensive Player of the Year totaled 3,045 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns to lead the Bearcats (11-2) to a share of the D-I title and a District 3 semifinal berth. Stewart broke the Y-A League single-season rushing yards record, previously held by Eastern York's Alex Cooley, by 200 yards. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound senior led the league in yards per carry, averaging 11 yards a pop.

Stewart, an NCAA Division I recruit with offers from Albany and Illinois State, had several impressive performances this season, but none were more impressive than his 468-yard, four-touchdown game against Northern York in the first round of the District 3 playoffs. The rushing total broke the District 3 record, previously held by West York's Brandon Real, by 62 yards.

“Great running backs are born, not made," said Stoner during the season. “But at the end of the day, he’s playing really hard. When you play that way, you have a chance to be a very good football player.”

Rob Rideout: As best defensive back in the York-Adams League, Rideout is an all-state nomination for the second straight season.

York High's Diontae Wilson, left, looks on as teammate Rob Rideout latches on to pull down Dallastown's Nyzair Smith during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. York High would win the game 68-35.

Rideout, a 6-0, 170-pound senior, totaled 84.5 tackles as a hard-hitting defensive back. He intercepted four passes and had 20 pass break-ups in coverage. The Division I first-team wide receiver and defensive back often shut down the opposing team's best wide receiver, and teams were hesitant to throw his way after his impressive junior campaign.

“He’s 170 pounds, but it’s all muscle,” said Stoner about a big hit Rideout delivered in a game this season. “After he hit that kid, I said that’s the difference between an (NCAA) D-I and D-II football player. The way you hit people is the difference from what level you can play at.”

While Rideout was an all-state selection as a defensive back, he was also the Bearcats' second best offensive player. The home-run hitter caught 28 passes for 886 yards and ran the ball 37 times for 483 yards. He totaled 21 touchdowns in 13 games, scoring on about a third of his touches.

York High's Rob Rideout hauls in a pass behind Cocalico's Austin Landers during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

“Rob has taken a backseat his whole career to Khalid and Dayjure, and he’s done a good job of handling that,” said Stoner. “His numbers are ridiculous. There isn’t a better wide receiver in the county.”

Full all-state lists

Class 5-A: Player of the Year: Daequan Hardy, Penn Hills; Coach of the Year: Dr. Jon LeDonne, Penn Hills; Quarterback: Desman Johnson, Penn Wood – 6-2, 240 junior; Evan Simon, Manheim Central – 6-2, 195 junior; Hollis Mathis, Penn Hills – 6-1, 175 senior; Ian Haynes, Franklin – 6-3, 195 junior; Running back: Dayjure Stewart, York High – 6-0, 200 senior; Christian Cole, Oil City – 6-1, 205 senior; Derrick Davis, Gateway – 6-1, 185 sophomore; Terry “Tank” Smith, Penn Hills – 5-9, 210 senior; Tyler Flick, Manheim Central – 6-0, 190 senior; Adam Houser, Shippensburg – 5-10, 180 senior; Wide receiver: Courtney Jackson, Gateway – 6-0, 170 senior; Trey Glass, Warwick – 5-8, 165 junior; Josh Burgess, Great Valley – 6-0, 190 senior; Dante Cephas, Penn Hills – 6-1, 195 senior; Kennedy Poles, Penn Wood – 6-1, 175 senior; Tight end:

Hayden Rucci, Warwick – 6-5, 240 senior; Offensive line: Michael Carmody, Mars – 6-6, 280 junior; Trent Holler, Latrobe – 6-2, 290 senior; Connor Bishop, Archbishop Wood – 6-3, 260 senior; Josh Moore, Wallenpaupack – 6-6, 315 senior; Brock Gingrich, Cocalico – 6-3, 275 junior; Lirion Murtezi, North Hills – 6-3, 295 senior; Athlete (offense): Daequan Hardy, Penn Hills – 5-10, 175 senior; Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff – 5-9, 165 junior; Specialist: Gavin Dionisio, Archbishop Ryan – 5-8, 150 senior; Defensive line: Chance Smith, Wallenpaupack – 6-3, 270 senior; Nick Coomer, Warwick – 6-4, 285 senior; Justin Resto, Cedar Cliff – 6-1, 235 senior; Sam Mueller, Governor Mifflin – 6-2, 250 senior; Linebacker: Landan Moyer, Manheim Central – 5-9, 190 senior; Donovon Ball, Cedar Cliff – 6-0, 210 senior; Mateo Vandamia, West Allegheny – 6-2, 222 senior; Dylan Urbanowski, Archbishop Wood – 6-1, 205 senior; Matt Feeney, Exeter – 6-1, 225 senior; Defensive back: Jeremiah Josephs, Gateway – 5-11, 170 senior; Rob Rideout, York High – 6-0, 170 senior; Will Rivers, Manheim Central – 5-7, 145 senior; Konota Gaskins, McKeesport – 6-1, 185 senior; Jalen Goodman, Lower Merion – 5-11, 160 senior; Athlete (defense): Bobby Whalen, Cedar Cliff – 6-1, 175 senior; Noah Palm, Cocalico – 6-0, 190 junior.

Class 3-A: Player of the Year: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa; Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa; Quarterback: Lane Voytik, Sharon – 6-1, 200 senior; Cole DeFranco, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 5-11, 190 senior; Eli Kosanovich, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 senior; Leo O’Boyle, Scranton Prep – 6-8, 225 senior; Adam Cecere, Forest Hills – 6-4, 240 senior; Running back: Avante McKenzie, Aliquippa – 5-8, 187 senior; Patrick Garwo, Conwell-Egan – 5-9, 210 senior; Jose Lopez, Middletown – 5-11, 190 junior; Max Moyers, Lewisburg – 5-10, 185 sophomore; Jordan Wilson, Sharon – 5-9, 230 senior; Zack Helsley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-0, 185 senior; Wide receiver: Logan Lutz, Grove City – 6-0, 180 senior; Will Gipson, Aliquippa – 6-1, 145 senior; David Sanders, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-4, 190 senior; Gerald Ross, Loyalsock – 6-2, 175 senior; C.J. Parchman, Sharon – 6-3, 215 junior; Tight end: Shane Kozick, Danville – 6-0, 170 senior; Offensive line: Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-4, 285 junior; Austin Weisser, Lewisburg – 6-5, 290 senior; Jack Kempsey, North Schuylkill – 6-5, 275 senior; Ethan Miller, Middletown – 6-2, 205 senior; Justin Kopko, Hanover Area – 6-4, 315 senior; Dorian Jefferson, Sharon – 6-2, 270 senior; Athlete: Nate Boyle, Tamaqua – 5-9, 169 junior; Dayln Brickner, Beaver Falls – 6-1, 170 senior; Specialist: Sam Scarton, Hickory – 6-1, 180 senior; Defensive line: Solvauhn Moreland, Aliquippa – 6-3, 305 senior; Dylan Dailey, Jim Thorpe – 6-1, 215 senior; Cole Senior, Middletown – 6-0, 220 senior; Dwayne Majors, Conwell-Egan – 5-10, 250 senior; Elijah Mike, Aliquippa – 6-1, 305 junior; Cameron Wood, Montoursville – 6-4, 235 junior; Linebacker: Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill – 6-2, 215 junior; Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep – 6-1, 175 junior; Gage Radabaugh, Middletown – 5-10, 180 senior; Dom DeLuca, Derry – 6-5, 225 senior; Kael Gardner, Bald Eagle Area – 6-0, 200 junior; Denver Light, Tyrone – 6-2, 215 senior; Blake Roberts, Bald Eagle Area – 6-2, 190 senior; Defensive back: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa – 5-11, 180 senior; Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 180 sophomore; Thomas Pidgeon, Lakeland – 6-0, 165 senior; Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-1, 175 sophomore.

Class 1-A: Player of the Year: Kyi Wright, Farrell; Coach of the Year: Jarrett Samuels, Farrell; Quarterback: Tyler Bradley, Our Lady of Sacred Heart – 6-3, 195 senior; Kyi Wright, Farrell – 6-3, 240 senior; Brady Fyfe, Shade – 6-3, 175 senior; Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox – 6-2, 180 junior; Quinn Zinobile, Juniata Valley – 6-3, 195 senior; Running back:

Christian Lewis, Farrell – 6-1, 180 senior; Noah Whiteleather, Rochester – 5-11, 180 senior; Austin Newcomb, Clarion-Limestone – 5-11, 145 junior; Hunter Cameron, United – 5-10, 170 sophomore; Clayton Parrish, West Middlesex – 5-11, 205 senior; Ray Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail – 5-10, 205 sophomore; Wide receiver: Jourdan Townsend, Farrell – 5-11, 185 senior; Rahmon Hart, Imani Christian – 6-3, 210 senior; Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox – 5-4, 150 junior; Dawson Snyder, Shade – 6-2, 175 senior; Tight end: Ben Knapp, Canton – 6-5, 210 sophomore; Offensive line: Kobe Hilton, Farrell – 6-4, 280 senior; Jacob Brim, Lackawanna Trail – 6-0, 230 senior; Spencer Dimon, Williams Valley – 6-4, 280 senior; Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell – 6-2, 280 sophomore; Matt Long, Union City – 6-0, 250 senior; Ben Smith, Clarion-Limestone – 5-11, 230 junior; Athlete (offense): Nate Rolka, Lackawanna Trail – 6-4, 215 senior; David Piestrak, Northwest – 6-2, 195 senior; Specialist: Kolton McGhee, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-1, 187 senior; Defensive line: Kolt Schaeffer, Tri-Valley – 6-0, 195 senior; Darius Goosby, Rochester – 6-3, 205 senior; Zac Cost, Lackawanna Trail – 6-3, 220 senior; A.J. Abraham, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 245 senior; Linebacker: Tymir Green, Farrell – 5-11, 225 senior; Zach Long, West Middlesex – 5-10, 200 senior; Mike Kustanbauter, Muncy – 6-0, 185 senior; Rhyle Strausbaugh, Montgomery – 5-10, 180 senior; Austin Mauger, Shade – 6-1, 136 senior; Cory Myers, Conemaugh Twp. – 6-1, 245 senior; Defensive back: Timmy Ward, Canton – 6-0, 175 junior; Broc Grosser, Halifax – 6-1, 170 senior; Marcus Barnes, Jeannette – 6-4, 185 senior; Tyler McGrath, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 145 junior; Athlete (defense): Dylan Wilt, Muncy – 6-3, 165 senior; Levi Engle, Williams Valley – 6-1, 171 senior; Gavin Henry, Union City – 6-1, 185 senior;



