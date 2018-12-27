CLOSE Elijah Workinger, Nyzair Smith, Dayjure Stewart and Taylor Wright-Rawls show up on the list of the top seven plays from the 2018 Y-A football season. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York Catholic's Jarred and Harris Kohl were named to the Class 2-A all-state team.

Eastern York's Demonte Martin was named to the Class 4-A all-state team.

Central York's Cade Pribula and Red Lion's Elijah Workinger were named to the Class 6-A team.

Dallastown's Nyzair Smith and Raymond Christas were also named to the Class 6-A all-state team.

Seven York-Adams League football players have earned all-state recognition, and there may be more to come.

The 2018 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were released Thursday for classes 2-A, 4-A and 6-A. The all-state picks in 1-A, 3-A and 5-A are scheduled to come out Friday. Approximately 40 players were honored in each class.

All three Y-A divisions had players honored Thursday and all seven local players were seniors who were also selected first-team all-league all-stars by the coaches.

The Y-A League had four players on the 6-A all-state team: Central York's Cade Pribula, Red Lion's Eli Workinger and Dallastown's Nyzair Smith and Raymond Christas. Eastern York's Demonte Martin earned a spot on the 4-A all-state team. York Catholic, meanwhile, put twin brothers Harris Kohl and Jarred Kohl on the 2-A all-state squad.

Following are closer looks at each of the area all-state selections.

Cade Pribula: Pribula is a University of Delaware quarterback recruit who completed 144 of 224 pass attempts for a league-leading 2,872 yards — a Y-A record. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pound senior tossed 31 touchdowns with only eight interceptions for the most prolific passing attack in Y-A Division I. The shifty QB also added seven scores with his legs.

Despite losing all of his receivers from his junior campaign to graduation, the first-team D-I QB led the Panthers to a District 3 playoff berth and an 8-3 overall record.

“In the winter I was (nervous),” Pribula said during the season. “But once we started working in the spring, this is best receiving corps I’ve had."

Dallastown duo: Dallastown didn't have the season it was hoping for, finishing at 5-5, but the Wildcats are well-represented on the 6-A all-state team. Smith, a running back, and Christas, a two-way lineman, were both recognized.

The 5-10, 187-pound Smith is the only local player announced Thursday who also was named all-state last season. He finished second in the league in rushing with 1,985 yards. He carried the ball 257 times for a 7.7-yard average in 10 games. He totaled 25 touchdowns.

It was not unusual for Smith to carry the ball 40 times in a game in the Wildcats' fast-paced, run-heavy offense.

“It’s not a hard game. Just give it to your best player and get him going,” Dallastown head coach Ron Miller said after Smith's 321-yard, four-touchdown performance against Northeastern. “…Our offense is built around him. He’s one of the best players in the state of Pennsylvania, so we’re going to run him.”

Without the 6-2, 260-pound Christas, however, Smith's success wouldn't have been as easy. Christas, the Wildcats' center, was arguably the best two-way lineman in the league this season.

“He’s the (Smith) of the line, to be quite honest,” Miller said. “If you compared how important they are, that’s how important he is to us up front on both sides of the ball.”

As a defensive tackle, Christas battled constant double-teams to tally 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

“He’s a monster,” Miller said. “He just doesn’t stop going. He just goes and goes on both sides of the ball. His football IQ is high. He’s tough. He’s a leader. Anything I can throw in front of his name that’s positive I can do for Raymond Christas.”

Elijah Workinger: Red Lion's Swiss Army knife was also named to the 6-A team after leading the Lions to a co-D-I crown and a District 3 playoff berth.

Workinger, the Y-A D-I Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the all-state team as a linebacker, but he was one of the best all-around players in the league.

On offense, Workinger was mostly a fierce blocker in the Lions' run-pass-option offense. He did, however, catch 28 passes for 454 yards and six scores, while adding 97 yards and two scores on the ground.

On defense, the 6-5, 250-pound bruiser accumulated a team-leading 136 tackles, seven of which went for a loss. As a place kicker, Workinger made 41 of 43 extra points and 7 of 8 field goals, including a long of 49.

“He’s the most complete player I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached some good ones,” Red Lion coach Jesse Shay said earlier in the season.

Demonte Martin: The top pass-catcher in the Y-A League was also recognized as an all-state player.

Martin was named to the 4-A list as a tight end after leading all league receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns. The 6-5, 195-pound senior caught 61 balls for 1,018 yards and 19 scores.

“I think he’s one step above everyone else,” Eastern York head coach Josh Campbell said during the season. “Just like York High and Dallastown each have a running back who are above everyone else, Demonte, as a receiver, is like that."

Kohl twins: Picking between the Kohl twins was too hard for the Y-A coaches to do. They were were named co-Defensive Players of the Year in D-III.

So it's no surprise that the football writers didn't separate the two, either. Jarred Kohl (6-1, 205) made the 2-A list as a linebacker and Harris Kohl (6-0, 200) was recognized as a defensive lineman.

The two-way players also played offensive line and led the Irish to their best season under head coach Eric Depew. The Irish (12-1) won a D-III title, a District 3 crown and advanced to the PIAA playoffs before running into eventual state champion Southern Columbia.

The Kohl twins combined for 219 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

“We’re very competitive,” said Jarred Kohl during the season about his relationship with his twin brother. “There’s nobody that can drive you like somebody who is going to be at your house telling you how much better he is than you. You want to go home that night and be able to say that you played better that night. That’s the reason we’re good at what we do. It happens in the weight room, in school, in every little thing we do.”

Full all-state lists

CLASS 6-A

Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep.

Coach of the Year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg.

Quarterbacks

Cade Pribula, Central York, 6-1, 200, senior.

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 195, sophomore.

Kane Everson, Harrisburg, 5-11, 180, senior.

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 6-0, 190, junior.

Tommy Friberg, State College, 6-5, 200, junior.

Running backs

Nyzair Smith, Dallastown, 5-10, 187, senior.

Aaron Young, Coatesville, 5-11, 190, senior.

Shamar Edwards, North Penn, 5-11, 190, senior.

Damon Horton, Hazleton, 5-10, 200, senior.

Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-9, 160, senior.

Wide receivers

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, 5-8, 175, junior.

Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 205, junior.

Tommy Manos, Nazareth, 6-0, 180, senior.

Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton, 6-1, 185, senior.

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 175, sophomore.

Tight end

Nick Gallo, Council Rock South, 6-4, 235 senior.

Offensive line

Raymond Christas, Dallastown, 6-2, 260 senior.

Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland, 6-6, 275, senior.

Ramsey Kifolo, State College, 6-3, 315, junior.

Mike Katic, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 280, senior.

Ricky Santiago, Coatesville, 6-5, 305, senior.

Athletes (offense)

Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-8, 165, senior.

Dresyn Green, State College, 5-10, 170, sophomore.

Specialist

Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp,– 6-0, 175 senior.

Defensive line

Trevor Harris, Liberty, 6-3, 235, senior.

Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg, 6-2, 230, senior.

Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley, 6-4, 235, senior.

Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 6-4, 225, senior.

Linebackers

Elijah Workinger, Red Lion, 6-5, 250, senior.

Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-2, 225, senior.

Andre White Jr., Harrisburg, 6-3, 215, senior.

Tyler King, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 220, senior.

Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-10, 200, senior.

Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin, 5-11, 215, senior.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-0, 200, sophomore.

Defensive backs

Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny, 6-2, 187, senior.

Keaton Ellis, State College, 6-1, 185, senior.

Sammy Knipe, State College, 6-1, 210, sophomore.

Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 5-11, 185, senior.

Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-11, 185, senior.

Athletes (defense)

Cohen Russell, State College, 5-8, 175, senior.

Donte Kent, Harrisburg, 5-11, 170, junior.

CLASS 4-A

Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Erie Cathedral Prep.

Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Erie Cathedral Prep.

Quarterbacks

Jamie Diven, South Fayette, 6-1, 195, senior.

Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 205 senior.

Isaac Rumery, Clearfield, 6-1, 205, senior.

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-4, 195, junior.

Running back

Billy Lucas, Erie Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 205, senior.

Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley, 5-10, 185, senior.

Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 190, senior.

Mason Kordish, Valley View, 5-8, 170, senior.

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-10, 187, junior.

Wide receivers

Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 175, senior.

Mike Trimbur, South Fayette, 5-11, 180, senior.

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 180, junior.

Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter, 6-4, 175, senior.

Tight end

Demonte Martin, Eastern York, 6-5, 195, senior.

Offensive line

Chris Oliver, Erie Cathedral Prep, 6-4, 293, senior.

Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley, 6-5, 285, senior.

Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-3, 280, senior.

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield, 6-0, 307, junior.

Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic, 6-4, 270, senior.

Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 305, senior.

Athletes (offense)

Janaasah Boone, Valley View, 6-0, 175, junior.

Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic, 5-7, 165, junior.

Specialist

Ryan Coe, South Fayette, 6-2, 225, senior.

Defensive line

Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep, 6-3, 241, senior.

Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte, 6-3, 245, senior.

Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove, 6-1, 220, senior.

David Tomb, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 205, senior.

Luke Painton, Berks Catholic, 6-7, 245, senior.

Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 285, senior.

Linebackers

Brandon George, Berks Catholic, 6-4, 240, senior.

Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, 225, senior.

Traon Jones, Valley View, 5-5, 155, senior.

Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 225, senior.

Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 215, senior.

Defensive backs

Teagan Wilk, Berwick, 5-11, 180, junior.

Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 195, senior.

Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown, 5-10, 170, senior.

Jaden Duplessis, Valley View, 6-1, 175, senior.

Athletes (defense)

Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 190, senior.

Kenyon Johnson, West Perry, 5-11, 180, junior.

CLASS 2-A

Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington.

Quarterbacks

Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 200, senior.

Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy, 5-11, 185, senior.

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley, 6-2, 195, junior.

John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley, 5-10, 150, senior.

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1, 163, sophomore.

Derek Johncour, Avonworth, 6-3, 181, senior.

Running backs

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 200, junior.

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 195, junior.

Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 6-0, 180, senior.

Kam Williams, Steel Valley, 6-0, 185, senior.

Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville, 6-3, 220, senior.

Wide receivers

Bryan Dworek, Brookville, 5-11, 175, senior.

Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley, 5-11, 170, senior.

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 215, junior.

Cabe Park, Brookville, 5-9, 165, senior.

Tight end

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley, 6-2, 200, junior.

Offensive line

Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville, 6-6, 315, senior.

Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven, 6-0, 243, senior.

Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 260, senior.

Dylan Dininny, Richland, 6-5, 255, senior.

Oak Six, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 265, senior.

Athletes (offense)

Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley, 5-8, 160, senior.

Aidan Houser, Wellsboro, 5-9, 165, junior.

Specialist

Zane Puhala, Brockway, 5-10, 175, senior.

Defensive line

Harris Kohl, York Catholic, 6-0, 200, senior.

Michael Hood, Mount Carmel, 6-0, 200, senior.

Jimmy Reed, Wilmington, 6-2, 225, senior.

Collin Instone, Richland, 6-3, 260, senior.

Jordan Gray, Wilmington, 6-1, 235, senior.

Hunter Brown, Wellsboro, 6-4, 220, senior.

Linebackers

Jarred Kohl, York Catholic, 6-1, 205, senior.

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 190, junior.

Colton Richards, Wilmington, 6-2, 270, senior.

Todd Hill, Steel Valley, 5-10, 225, senior.

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 190, junior.

Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield, 6-3, 225, senior.

Defensive backs

Cameron Marett, Wilmington, 5-8, 175, senior.

Macen Akers, Everett, 6-1, 180, senior.

Daniel Walker, Washington, 6-3, 210, senior.

Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway, 5-8, 145, senior.

Athlete (defense)

Robert Pontius, Wilmington, 6-4, 195 senior.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com