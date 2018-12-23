CLOSE

Elijah Workinger, Nyzair Smith, Dayjure Stewart and Taylor Wright-Rawls show up on the list of the top seven plays from the 2018 Y-A football season. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Dayjure Stewart is coming off a record-breaking season with the York High football program.

Stewart's standout senior campaign has not gone unnoticed.

The star running back has been selected as one of 30 finalists for the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Award for Classes 4-A, 5-A and 6-A.

Stewart is the only player from the York-Adams League still in the running for the award.

Stewart was this season's York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year, ending the 2018 season with 3,045 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns. His 3,045 yards set a new single-season Y-A League rushing record. 

The Bearcats finished 11-2 overall, earning a Y-A D-I co-championship, while also advancing to the District 3 Class 5-A semifinals. 

The other District 3 players to make the cut for the 30 big-school finalists are: Bishop McDevitt quarterback Chase Diehl, Harrisburg quarterback/athlete Kane Everson,  Manheim Central quarterback Evan Simon, Manheim Central running back/linebacker Tyler Flick, Bishop McDevitt wideout Nazir Burnett, Warwick tight end/defensive end Hayden Rucci, Harrisburg linebacker Andre’ White Jr. and Berks Catholic linebacker/running back Brandon George.

The small-school finalists still alive from District 3 are: Middletown running back/safety Richie Sykes, Middletown running back/cornerback Jose Lopez and Halifax safety/wideout Broc Grosser.

Mr. Pennsylvania. Football is sponsored by SportsRecruiters.com. The ninth annual Mr. Pennsylvania Football awards banquet is set for Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Awards will be given out to a big school player (Classes 6-A, 5-A and 4-A) and a small-school player (Classes 3-A, 2-A and 1-A). Penn State coach James Franklin will appear at the awards ceremony, set for 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Premier in Harrisburg.

The players will be chosen by football fans, sportswriters/sportscasters and coaches from around the state. The fans, the media and the coaches will each represent a third of the vote.

Votes for the awards are being accepted at http://mrpafootball.com/votenow/.

The next stage of voting will cut the 30 current finalists down to a Terrific Ten. The voting for the Terrific Ten closes on Jan. 10. Voting on the 10 finalists will be open from Jan. 11 until Jan. 25.

In addition to the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Awards, this year there will again be a separate category of nominations for the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Lineman Awards.  The nomination list for the Lineman Awards will be acquired from the nominations for Mr. Pennsylvania Football. The Lineman Awards will use the same classifications as Mr. Pennsylvania Football. 

The voting for each round and the winners will be chosen by a selection panel. The selection panel is comprised of media members as well as coaches. The Mr. Pennsylvania Football Lineman Award winners will be announced on Jan. 28, 2019. 

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

PHOTOS: York High and Cocalico battle in district semi
York High's Rob Rideout breaks up a pass to Cocalico's Steven Flinton during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Rob Rideout breaks up a pass to Cocalico's Steven Flinton during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout (12) and Aaron Johnson, right, stop Cocalico running back Ronald Zahm during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Rob Rideout (12) and Aaron Johnson, right, stop Cocalico running back Ronald Zahm during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Anthony Jamison is stopped by Cocalico's Ronald Zahm during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Anthony Jamison is stopped by Cocalico's Ronald Zahm during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Anthony Jamison pulls in a pass with Cocalico's Austin Landers defending during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Anthony Jamison pulls in a pass with Cocalico's Austin Landers defending during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High quarterback Seth Bernstein outruns Cocalico's Craig Neal during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High quarterback Seth Bernstein outruns Cocalico's Craig Neal during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Aaron Johnson defends the run against Cocalico during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Aaron Johnson defends the run against Cocalico during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout makes a reception with Cocalico's Austin Landers defending during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Rob Rideout makes a reception with Cocalico's Austin Landers defending during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout nearly loses the ball amid Cocalico defenders during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Rob Rideout nearly loses the ball amid Cocalico defenders during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High loses to Cocalico 61-35 in a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout hauls in a pass behind Cocalico's Austin Landers during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Rob Rideout hauls in a pass behind Cocalico's Austin Landers during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Dayjure Stewart breaks a tackle by Cocalico's Cody Shay during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
York High's Dayjure Stewart breaks a tackle by Cocalico's Cody Shay during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
