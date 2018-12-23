CLOSE Elijah Workinger, Nyzair Smith, Dayjure Stewart and Taylor Wright-Rawls show up on the list of the top seven plays from the 2018 Y-A football season. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo York High's Dayjure Stewart is among 30 big-school finalists for the 2018 Mr. Pennsylvania Football Award. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights York High's Dayjure Stewart is among the 30 big-school finalists for Mr. Pennsylvania Football.

Stewart is the only York-Adams League player still in the running for the award.

Stewart set a Y-A record for rushing yards (3.045) while also totaling 40 touchdowns.

Dayjure Stewart is coming off a record-breaking season with the York High football program.

Stewart's standout senior campaign has not gone unnoticed.

The star running back has been selected as one of 30 finalists for the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Award for Classes 4-A, 5-A and 6-A.

Stewart is the only player from the York-Adams League still in the running for the award.

Stewart was this season's York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year, ending the 2018 season with 3,045 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns. His 3,045 yards set a new single-season Y-A League rushing record.

The Bearcats finished 11-2 overall, earning a Y-A D-I co-championship, while also advancing to the District 3 Class 5-A semifinals.

The other District 3 players to make the cut for the 30 big-school finalists are: Bishop McDevitt quarterback Chase Diehl, Harrisburg quarterback/athlete Kane Everson, Manheim Central quarterback Evan Simon, Manheim Central running back/linebacker Tyler Flick, Bishop McDevitt wideout Nazir Burnett, Warwick tight end/defensive end Hayden Rucci, Harrisburg linebacker Andre’ White Jr. and Berks Catholic linebacker/running back Brandon George.

The small-school finalists still alive from District 3 are: Middletown running back/safety Richie Sykes, Middletown running back/cornerback Jose Lopez and Halifax safety/wideout Broc Grosser.

Mr. Pennsylvania. Football is sponsored by SportsRecruiters.com. The ninth annual Mr. Pennsylvania Football awards banquet is set for Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Awards will be given out to a big school player (Classes 6-A, 5-A and 4-A) and a small-school player (Classes 3-A, 2-A and 1-A). Penn State coach James Franklin will appear at the awards ceremony, set for 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Premier in Harrisburg.

The players will be chosen by football fans, sportswriters/sportscasters and coaches from around the state. The fans, the media and the coaches will each represent a third of the vote.

Votes for the awards are being accepted at http://mrpafootball.com/votenow/.

The next stage of voting will cut the 30 current finalists down to a Terrific Ten. The voting for the Terrific Ten closes on Jan. 10. Voting on the 10 finalists will be open from Jan. 11 until Jan. 25.

In addition to the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Awards, this year there will again be a separate category of nominations for the Mr. Pennsylvania Football Lineman Awards. The nomination list for the Lineman Awards will be acquired from the nominations for Mr. Pennsylvania Football. The Lineman Awards will use the same classifications as Mr. Pennsylvania Football.

The voting for each round and the winners will be chosen by a selection panel. The selection panel is comprised of media members as well as coaches. The Mr. Pennsylvania Football Lineman Award winners will be announced on Jan. 28, 2019.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.