Story Highlights Four players from the York-Adams League were recognized by the Maxwell Football Club Wednesday.

Central York's Cade Pribula and Red Lion's Elijah Workinger were among the 63 recipients.

Dallastown's Raymond Christas and Spring Grove's Eric Glass Jr. were also awarded.

The Mini Max Awards are given to players for their performance, academics and community service.

Four of the York-Adams League's top players were recognized Wednesday for their success in the classroom, performance on the field and service to their communites.

The Maxwell Football Club awarded 63 high school football players from District 1, 3, 11 and 12 with "Mini Max" accolades. The four Y-A League players awarded were Central York quarterback Cade Pribula, Red Lion fullback/linebacker/kicker Elijah Workinger, Dallastown lineman Raymond Christas and Spring Grove linebacker/fullback Eric Glass Jr.

The four local players, all seniors, were nominated by their coaches. One of the 63 athletes will be chosen as the Maxwell Football Club's Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year. A banquet will be held on Jan. 10 in Drexel Hill to honor the award winners.

Pribula: Central York's signal caller enjoyed arguably the best passing season in York-Adams League history. He ends his career as York County's all-time leading passer in yards and touchdowns.

Pribula, a University of Delaware commit, threw for 2,872 yards and 31 touchdowns versus only six interceptions in his senior campaign. The 2,872 yards is the most from a York County passer in recent memory, passing former Suburban quarterback Thomas Merkle's mark of 2,613 in 2015. Pribula also added seven scores with his legs.

The first-team Division I quarterback led the Panthers to a District 3 playoff berth and an 8-3 overall record.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Elijah Workinger gets taken down by Central York. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Workinger: The 6-foot, 5-inch Workinger, also known as Red Lion's Swiss Army knife, was named the Division I Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker, a first-team tight end and a first-team kicker.

On offense, Workinger was mostly a fierce blocker in the Lions' run-pass option offense. He did, however, catch 28 passes for 454 yards and six scores, while adding 97 yards and two scores on the ground.

On defense, the 250-pound bruiser accumulated a team-leading 136 tackles, seven of which went for a loss. As a place kicker, Workinger made 41 of 43 extra points and 7 of 8 field goals, including a long of 49.

The Lions also went 8-3 and earned a District 3 playoff berth.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Raymond Christas, front, and Nyzair Smith, back, celebrate a touchdown made by Smith during football action against Northeastern at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Dallastown would win the game 41-25. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Christas: Anyone who watched Dallastown (5-5) play this season knows that Christas, the Wildcats' center and defensive tackle, was one of the heartbeats of the team.

A first-team D-I player on both sides of the ball, Christas bulldozed opposing defensive linemen for star running back Nyzair Smith. On defense, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 260-pounder logged 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Glass: While Spring Grove (1-9) didn't have a successful season, the Rockets' top player did.

Glass was named a first-team inside linebacker alongside Workinger. On offense, he totaled 376 yards and five touchdowns as the Rockets' fullback.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com