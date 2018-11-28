Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, shown here looking to pass in a game against Maryland earlier this season, won his third straight All-Big Ten second team honor. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) (Photo: Chris Knight, AP) Story Highlights QB Trace McSorley was named the Big Ten's second-team quarterback for the third straight year.

RB Miles Sanders earned a second-team award after his 1,000-yard campaign.

Five other Nittany Lions were recognized, bringing the team's total offensive selections to seven.

For the third straight season, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was named the Big Ten Conference's second-team quarterback.

McSorley is the first Nittany Lions quarterback to receive All-Big Ten honors in three consecutive campaigns.

The senior signal caller has completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,284 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.The 6-foot, 201-pound, quarterback has also added 723 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

McSorley owns most of Penn State's records for quarterbacks, including touchdown passes (75), passing yards (9,653) and wins (31).

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was the conference's first-team selection. Michigan signal caller Shea Patterson received the third-team honor.

State College, PA - 11/10/2018: Penn State RB Miles Sanders (24) leaps the Wisconsin defender Eric Burrell (25). Sanders carried the ball 23 times for 161 yards during the game. Penn State defeated Wisconsin by a score of 22-10 on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. Photos by Joe Rokita / JoeRokita.com (Photo: Joe Rokita, Joe Rokita / JoeRokita.com)

Miles Sanders: Junior running back Miles Sanders was the only other Penn State player on the second team.

Sanders has rushed for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns on 207 carries, good for a 5.9 average. His 1,000-yard season is the 26th in school history.

Sanders was one of six all-conference running backs. Michigan's Karan Higdon and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor took home first-team honors, while Sanders and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins were the second-team picks. Illinois' Reggie Corbin and Maryland's Anthony McFarland were on the third team.

Five others honored: The Nittany Lions had two players on the third-team list and three others recognized as honorable mentions.

Junior offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates were third-team selections, while freshman wide receiver KJ Hamler, freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth and junior offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez were honorable mentions.