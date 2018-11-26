CLOSE York Catholic head coach Eric Depew discusses the state of the Fighting Irish program after a 56-23 playoff loss to powerhouse Southern Columbia. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York Catholic head coach Eric Depew talks with the team captains before playing Southern Columbia in a PIAA Class 2-A State Playoff game Saturday, Nov. 24, in Shamokin. The latest edition of the TribLive HIgh School Sports Network state football rankings are out.

The York-Adams League no longer has any teams ranked among the state's best.

York Catholic was ousted from the rankings after a 56-23 loss to Southern Columbia on Saturday in a PIAA Class 2-A state quarterfinal. Southern Columbia came into that game ranked No. 1 in the state in 2-A and remained firmly in that position. Before that loss, York Catholic (12-1) had been ranked No. 3 in the state.

Delone Catholic (10-2) had also been ranked for much of the season in 2-A, while York High (11-2) had been ranked in 5-A. Delone was ousted from the rankings after losses to York Catholic, while the Bearcats lost their ranking position after a District 3 semifinal loss to Cocalico.

The TribLive HSSN rankings, which are organized by Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS), lost a team this week, going from a Top 5 to a Fab 4 entering the state semifinals.

Only 5-A and 4-A rankings lost more than the one mandatory team from the quarterfinals.

Twenty-four teams remain in the hunt for a PIAA championship.

There are 12 districts in the PIAA but only four have multiple teams heading into the final four.

The WPIAL (D-7) has five teams left, and District 1, District 3 and District 10 have four each.

Districts 1 and 2 each have two teams left and Districts 4, 6 and 11 are down to one team in search for state gold in Hershey in two weeks.

Here is the PIAA Fab 4 in each of the six classifications. Their ranking from last week is the number in parentheses after their record.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-0) (1): The Hawks beat Bethlehem Freedom, 49-14. On Saturday, they face No. 4 Pine-Richland in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Coatesville (14-0) (2): The Red Raiders beat North Penn, 42-13. On Saturday, they face No. 3 Harrisburg in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Harrisburg (12-1) (3): The Cougars had a PIAA quarterfinals bye. On Saturday, they face No. 2 Coatesville in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Pine-Richland (11-2) (4): The defending PIAA champion Rams beat State College, 56-33. On Saturday, they face No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA semifinals.

Out: North Penn

CLASS 5-A

1. Manheim Central (14-0) (1): The Barons beat Cocalico, 48-14. On Friday, they face No. 4 Upper Dublin in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Penn Hills (14-0) (2): The Indians beat West Allegheny, 28-18. On Friday, they face No. 3 Archbishop Wood in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Archbishop Wood (10-3) (3): The Vikings beat Hollidaysburg, 38-7. On Friday, they face No. 2 Penn Hills in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Upper Dublin (13-1) (NR): The Cardinals beat West Chester Rustin, 35-28. On Friday, they face No. 1 Manheim Central in the PIAA semifinals.

Out: Cocalico, West Allegheny

CLASS 4-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (13-1) (1): The Crusaders beat Berks Catholic, 41-31. On Friday, they face No. 3 Cathedral Prep in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Imhotep Charter (10-2) (3): The Panthers beat Valley View, 37-9. On Friday, they face No. 4 Bethlehem Catholic in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Cathedral Prep (11-3) (4): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat South Fayette, 42-10. On Friday, they face No. 1 Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Bethlehem Catholic (11-3) (NR): The Hawks beat Pottsgrove, 58-20. On Friday, they face No. 2 Imhotep Charter in the PIAA semifinals game.

Out: Valley View, South Fayette

CLASS 3-A

1. Aliquippa (12-1) (2): The Quips had a PIAA quarterfinals bye. On Saturday, they face No. 4 Sharon in a PIAA semifinals game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

2. Middletown (12-1) (3): The Blue Raiders beat Conwell-Egan Catholic, 21-14. On Friday, they face No. 3 Scranton Prep in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Scranton Prep (13-1) (4): The Cavaliers beat Montoursville, 45-7. On Friday, they face No. 2 Middletown in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Sharon (10-3) (5): The Tigers beat Bald Eagle, 28-7. On Saturday, they face No. 1 Aliquippa in a PIAA semifinals game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

Out: Conwell-Egan Catholic

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (14-0) (1): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat York Catholic, 56-23. On Friday, they face No. 3 West Catholic in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Wilmington (12-1) (2): The Greyhounds beat Brockway, 56-14. On Friday, they face No. 4 Steel Valley in the PIAA semifinals.

3. West Catholic (12-2) (4): The Burrs beat Richland, 35-7. On Friday, they face No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Steel Valley (12-1) (5): The Ironmen beat South Side Beaver, 48-6. On Friday, they face No. 2 Wilmington in the PIAA semifinals.

Out: York Catholic

CLASS 1-A

1. Farrell (13-0) (1): The Steelers beat Coudersport, 48-6. On Friday, they face No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-1) (2): The Chargers had a PIAA quarterfinals bye. On Friday, they face Farrell in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Lackawanna Trail (13-1) (4): The Lions beat Halifax, 28-6. On Friday, they face No. 4 Juniata Valley in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Juniata Valley (11-2) (5): The Hornets beat United, 36-20. On Friday, they face No. 3 Lackawanna Trail in the PIAA semifinals.

Out: Smethport

