Story Highlights Southern Columbia defeated York Catholic 56-23 Saturday afternoon in the PIAA Class 2-A playoffs.

Division I recruit Julian Fleming caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers, led by brothers Gaige and Gavin Garcia, totaled 369 yards rushing

It may have been the Class 2-A quarterfinals, but Southern Columbia proved that it is in a class of its own.

The Tigers defeated York Catholic 56-23 Saturday afternoon at Shamokin High School, ending the Fighting Irish’s undefeated season.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said York Catholic head coach Eric Depew. “We had a great season: 12-0, win the division, win the district and do that. That’s a great accomplishment.”

Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming, the top wideout in the state, caught five passes for 146 yards and two scores despite the rainy and cold conditions. On the ground, the Tigers, led by brothers Gaige and Gavin Garcia, totaled 369 yards rushing.

“We came up here and fought,” Depew said. “We just ran into a different type of beast. That’s a whole different beast that we don’t get to see down our way.”

Irish keep it close: Southern Columbia (14-0) scored on its first play on offense when Stone Hollenbach, a who will be a preferred walk-on at Alabama, hit Fleming for a 49-yard score.

“The elements were at play, but first drive the coaches called my number,” Fleming said. “We just tried to take advantage of what we could.”

York Catholic (12-1) then responded on the next drive to tie the game. Cole Witman’s 51-yard run set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Wes Burns to Benjamin Nelson.

Hollenbach found Fleming again on the next drive, this time from 12 yards out. Hollenbach threw for 248 yards and three scores.

“We had some schemes to try and match up with (Fleming),” Depew said. “Seeing him live here, he’s a specimen. That’s a whole different dimension there with (Fleming).”

The Irish couldn’t corral the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball to the District 4 champions near the red zone; however, Nelson intercepted Hollenbach’s pass on the first play of the drive to regain possession.

The Irish went three-and-out but forced another turnover on the next drive – a fumble that Nelson also recovered.

“We definitely have had some gut checks,” Fleming said. “We’ve got some leaders who get after us in the huddle and the locker room, so we play the best football we can.”

Burns was intercepted on the second play of the drive – only the sixth York Catholic turnover all season – and Gaige Garcia dashed for a 55-yard score to put the Tigers up 22-7.

Tigers pull away: The next two quarters were monotonous, with Southern Columbia scoring at will and York Catholic’s offense stalling.

The Tigers scored three second quarter touchdowns to enter halftime up 42-7 and ignite the running clock.

“We knew we were playing a very good team,” said quarterback Mitchell Galentine. “We weren’t intimidated. We knew we were going to come out and give them everything we had. But, obviously, they’re a very good program with good players and coaches.”

Gavin Garcia score the first touchdown from 21 yards out after a 44-yard completion from Hollenbach to Fleming put the Tigers in York Catholic territory. Hollenbach threw for his last touchdown of the game a few minutes later on a short pass to Preston Zachman, who juked an Irish defender and ran free for the 72-yard score. Gavin Garcia, who rushed for 104 yards rushing, scored from 2 yards out to end the first half’s scoring.

Garbage time scores: Gavin Garcia ran for 60 yards on the first play of the second half to set up a 2-yard Gaige Garcia touchdown. Gaige Garcia, who totaled 183 yards on the ground, scored again three minutes later from 92 yards out.

York Catholic scored twice late in the game, both Mitchell Galentine rushing touchdowns. Galentine, a sophomore who split time at quarterback with Burns, played most of the second half under center. He scored from 1 yard out to cap a 65-yard drive in the third quarter and then from 5 yards out to finish a 72-yard drive. Galentine totaled 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.

“We liked what we saw with Mitchell getting some carries,” Depew said. “I thought he had some good things. He had some good reads. He did well.”

Southern Columbia will play in its 18th straight PIAA Class 2-A semifinal next week against West Catholic, the District 12 champion.

