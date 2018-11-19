CLOSE VIDEO: Jarred and Harris Kohl talk about being competitive, loving defense and York Catholic’s big game against Delone Friday. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406

Buy Photo York Catholic celebrates a 28-21 victory over Delone Catholic, securing the District 3, Class 2-A football title at South Western High School in Hanover, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights York Catholic is now ranked No. 3 in the state in the Trib HSSN 2-A state football rankings.

York Catholic will next face No. 1 Southern Columbia at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shamokin High School.

Both teams enter that game as unbeaten district champions.

Southern Columbia owns eight PIAA state football titles, including seven in the past eight years.

The York Catholic football team continues to inch its way up in the state rankings.

The unbeaten Fighting Irish (12-0) did not play last weekend, but they still moved up one spot, from No. 4 to No. 3, in the latest Trib HSSN Class 2-A state poll.

York Catholic, however, now faces its biggest challenge of the season.

The District 3 champion Irish will next face top-ranked Southern Columbia (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shamokin High School in a PIAA 2-A quarterfinal.

The District 4 champion Tigers will be playing much closer to home for the showdown of unbeatens. Shamokin High School is located just 17 miles from the Southern Columbia campus in Catawissa. York Catholic, meanwhile, faces a journey of 94 miles.

Southern Columbia owns eight PIAA state football championships, including seven in the past eight years. The Tigers are aiming at a third-straight 2-A state title.

Southern Columbia won the District 4 title this past weekend with a 39-14 triumph over Mount Carmel (10-3). That was the Tigers' closest game thus far this season. Two of Mount Carmel's three losses came to Southern Columbia.

York Catholic has slowly been moving up the state rankings in recent weeks. The Irish were unranked for much of the season before earning a 35-7 regular-season win over previously unbeaten Delone Catholic on Oct. 19. That moved the Irish into the rankings at No. 5. Another win over Delone in the District 3 2-A final (28-21 in overtime) on Nov. 9 moved York Catholic up to No. 4.

The other York-Adams League team that had been state ranked was York High. The Bearcats, however, dropped out of the rankings after falling to Cocalico last Saturday in a District 3 Class 5-A semifinal, 61-35. The Bearcats had been ranked No. 4 in the state in 5-A. Cocalico, after the impressive win, went from unranked to No. 4.

Following are the updated state rankings, which are distributed by Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS).

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-0, 1): The Hawks beat Northeast, 49-14. On Friday or Saturday, they face Bethlehem Freedom in a PIAA quarterfinal.

2. Coatesville (13-0, 2): The Red Raiders beat Garnet Valley, 42-7. This Friday or Saturday, they face No. 5 North Penn in the District 1 championship game.

3. Harrisburg (12-1, 3): The Cougars beat Central Dauphin, 16-6. They have a bye this weekend.

4. Pine-Richland (10-2, 4): The Rams beat Seneca Valley, 34-7. On Friday or Saturday, they face State College in a PIAA quarterfinal.

5. North Penn (13-0, 5): The Knights beat Downingtown West, 35-21. On Friday or Saturday, they face No. 2 Coatesville in the District 1 championship game.

CLASS 5-A

1. Manheim Central (12-0, 1): The Barons beat Cedar Cliff, 42-20. On Friday or Saturday, they face No. 4 Cocalico in the District 3 championship game.

2. Penn Hills (13-0, 3): The Indians beat Peters Township, 16-14. On Friday, they face No. 5 West Allegheny in the WPIAL championship game.

3. Archbishop Wood (12-0, NR): The Vikings beat Simon Gratz, 57-6. On Friday or Saturday, they face Hollidaysburg in a PIAA quarterfinal.

4. Cocalico (10-2, NR): The Eagles beat York High. 61-35. On Friday or Saturday, they face No. 1 Manheim Central in the District 3 championship game.

5. West Allegheny (10-2, NR): The Indians beat Gateway, 42-28. On Friday, they face No. 2 Penn Hills in the WPIAL championship game.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (11-1, 2): The Crusaders beat Conrad Weiser, 40-16. On Friday or Saturday, they face Berks Catholic in the District 3 championship game.

2. Valley View (12-0, 3): The Cougars defeated Dallas, 49-14, on Sunday in the District 2 championship.

3. Imhotep Charter (9-2, 4): The Panthers beat Cardinal O’Hara, 20-0. On Saturday, they face Valley View in a PIAA quarterfinal.

4. Cathedral Prep (10-3, 5): The Ramblers beat Clearfield, 55-21. On Friday or Saturday, they play No. 5 South Fayette in a PIAA quarterfinal.

5. South Fayette (12-1, NR): The Lions beat Thomas Jefferson, 31-24. On Friday or Saturday, they face Cathedral Prep in a PIAA quarterfinal.

CLASS 3-A

1. Conwell-Egan Catholic (13-0, 1): The Eagles beat North Schuylkill, 28-14. On Friday or Saturday, they face No. 3 Middletown in a PIAA quarterfinal.

2. Aliquippa (12-1, 2): The Quips beat Derry, 42-19. They have a bye this weekend.

3. Middletown (11-1, 3): The Blue Raiders beat Bermudian Springs, 42-20. On Friday or Saturday, they face No. 1 Conwell-Egan in a PIAA quarterfinal.

4. Scranton Prep (12-1, 5): The Cavaliers beat Lakeland, 47-19. On Friday or Saturday, they face Montoursville in a PIAA quarterfinal.

5. Sharon (9-3, NR): The Tigers beat Grove City, 23-6. On Friday or Saturday, they face the Bald Eagle in a PIAA quarterfinal.

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (13-0, 1): The Tigers beat Mt. Carmel, 39-14. At 1 p.m. Saturday, they face No. 3 York Catholic in a PIAA quarterfinal at Shamokin High School.

2. Wilmington (11-1, 3): The Greyhounds beat Chestnut Ridge, 40-33. On Saturday, they face the Ridgway/Brockway winner in a PIAA quarterfinal.

3. York Catholic (12-0, 4): The Fighting Irish had a first-round bye. At 1 p.m. Saturday, they face No. 1 Southern Columbia in a PIAA quarterfinal at Shamokin High School.

4. West Catholic (11-2, 5): The Burrs beat Dunmore, 21-3. On Friday or Saturday, they face Richland in a PIAA quarterfinal.

5. Steel Valley (11-1, NR): The Ironmen beat Freedom, 40-0. On Saturday, they face South Side Beaver in the WPIAL championship game.

Class 1-A

1. Farrell (12-0, 1): The Steelers beat Shade, 56-8. On Saturday, they face the Smethport/Coudersport winner in a PIAA quarterfinal.

2. OLSH (12-1, 2): The Chargers beat Rochester, 28-6. They have a bye this weekend.

3. Smethport (11-0, 4): The Hubbers will face Coudersport on Monday in the District 9 championship game.

4. Lackawanna Trail (12-1, 5): The Lions beat Tri-Valley, 41-6. On Saturday, they face the Halifax/Muncy winner in a PIAA quarterfinal.

5. Juniata Valley (10-2, NR): The Hornets beat Bishop Guilfoyle, 9-3. On Saturday, they face United in the District 6 championship game.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.